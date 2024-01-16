Paskong BingoPlus brings cheers to at least 7,000 families in Metro Manila



BingoPlus Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of DigiPlus Interactive, continues to bring joy to Filipinos with its largest and widest gift-giving activity to date.

DigiPlus, the fastest-growing digital entertainment firm, operates the online gaming platform BingoPlus and ArenaPlus. The company’s pivot to digital entertainment paved the way for its continuous growth, making it a leader in digital entertainment in the Philippines.

“As we continue to grow, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation will continue to find ways to share prosperity and growth with our partner communities. Paskong BingoPlus is just the start, and we’re looking forward to opening more opportunities to give back in 2024,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

Through Paskong BingoPlus, BingoPlus Foundation sought to make the holiday season merrier for at least 7,000 indigent families across Metro Manila. BingoPlus Foundation, in partnership with the local government and host communities, distributed a total of 7,000 noche buena packs for indigent families from Taguig, Manila, Malabon, Pasay, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Quezon City. Employee volunteers from DigiPlus, BingoPlus, and ArenaPlus, joined the seven-city leg of Paskong BingoPlus.

Aside from Paskong BingoPlus, BingoPlus Foundation is also engaged in several programs that cater to community building, healthcare accessibility, disaster resiliency, and education.

