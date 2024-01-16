Palace ready to defend constitutionality of unprogrammed funds in 2024 GAA

A group of lawmakers challenged before the Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday the constitutionality of the “staggering” excess of P449,540,510,000 allocated in the unprogrammed appropriations “discreetly embedded” in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) or RA No. 11975.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman filed the petition for certiorari and prohibition, docketed as G.R. No. 271059, on Monday, alongside co-petitioners Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. and Rep. Mujiv Hataman.

Malacañang, for its part, said it is ready to defend its position before the SC on the alleged unconstitutional unprogrammed funds of the 2024 GAA.

“The Executive Department will answer accordingly if required by the Supreme Court,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Named respondents are Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senate Finance Committee chairman Sen. Sonny Angara, House Appropriations chairman Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon.

The lawmakers said the President’s National Expenditure Program (NEP) proposed a cap of only P281,908.056,000 for unprogrammed appropriations, a ceiling that Congress is explicitly prohibited from surpassing under Sec. 25 (1) of Article VI of the 1987 Constitution.

The lawmakers said this provision unequivocally states, “The Congress may not increase the appropriations recommended by the President for the operation of the government as specified in the budget.”

The petitioners said the constitutional prohibition extends to both programmed and unprogrammed appropriations, restricting Congress from exceeding the total proposed by the President in the NEP.

They also said unprogrammed appropriations are integral components of the total national expenditures.

“The excess of P449.5 billion over the P289.1 billion proposed by the President for unprogrammed appropriations is an unconstitutional act of the Congress that is tainted with grave abuse of discretion amounting to a lack or excess of congressional jurisdiction, and perforce must be nullified,” said the lawmakers.

The petitioners seek several reliefs from the Supreme Court: (1) The issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) or a Writ of Preliminary Injunction to restrain respondents from funding, releasing, and implementing the constitutionally infirm excess appropriation of P449.5 billion; (2) A decision nullifying the challenged excess of P449.5 billion in unprogrammed appropriations embedded in the 2024 General Appropriations Act and (3) A Writ of Prohibition permanently restraining respondents from funding, releasing, and implementing the excess items of expenditure consisting of P449.5 billion.

The petitioners stressed that the Constitution does not distinguish between programmed and unprogrammed appropriations in imposing the ban.

They argued that the excess in unprogrammed appropriations is constitutionally flawed, describing it as an “expenditure outlay outside of the Constitution” that must be rectified.

Earlier, House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Elizaldy Co has said the increase in unprogrammed funds is aimed at anti-inflationary measures for near-poor Filipino citizens.

Expressing optimism about excess revenues, Co underscored the significance of unprogrammed funds, which, according to him, would directly benefit near-poor Filipino citizens.

He said that unprogrammed funds are not a novel concept and expressed hope for surplus revenues to expand assistance programs for Filipinos.

The focus on social services balance is a key aspect of this year’s budget as Co outlined various priorities, including programmed initiatives like the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program, Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, free medical assistance, 4PH housing, legacy projects for specialty hospitals, and certain loan payments.

With Samuel P. Medenilla

