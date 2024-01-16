Pagcor eyes P336.4-B GGR in 2024; readies privatization program

THE state gaming agency projects P336.38 billion in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in 2024, banking on sustained growth in the e-gaming sector and more new integrated casino resorts. For 2025, it will be ramping up its drive to “privatize” assets as it transitions to a scenario that splits its dual—admittedly conflicting—roles as regulator and casino operator.

In a freewheeling session with media, Chairman Al Tengco of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) said he believes the 2024 GGR goal is “more achievable,” noting the robust 2023 GGR and the scheduled opening of new integrated resorts this year.

View Post

https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/16/e-gaming-may-outpace-other-pagcor-revenue-drivers/(opens in a new tab)

Tengco said, “Our 2023 results exceeded even our most optimistic projections,” which is targeted at P244.84 billion for its GGR in 2023. “It proves beyond doubt that the Philippine gaming industry has fully recovered and is now poised for sustained growth in the medium- to long-term.”

In Pagcor’s bid to privatize all of its 41 casinos, both owned and under joint ventures, Tengco said they would sell all licenses through a bidding process.

“There’s a misconception when I’ve been going out telling people that we will privatize Pagcor. They’re thinking we’re selling Pagcor,” he said, but explained that Pagcor is “playing a dual role” as both a regulator and an operator, which Tengco cleared should not be the case.

“How can somebody who is giving out licenses also be competing with the people or with the establishments that you’re giving licenses to?” he asked aloud—the same question critics had raised in the past. He is the first Pagcor chief to acknowledge the issue and confront it head-on with a bold assertion that they will implement a well-thought out privatization program.

“You have to decouple the operator and the regulator. When I go to conferences, the question is ‘When are you going to privatize?’ Now, I will do it, during my time,” the chairman said.

Pagcor plans to sell casino licenses on the second half of 2025 but “nothing is final yet as to the mode of selling,” said Tengco, adding, “how will we sell it—if as a bundle or one by one, but I prefer selling it as a bundle.”