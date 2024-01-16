OCD, Embassy of Canada officials meet to discuss DRRM cooperation

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) over the weekend announced that it has met with Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to discuss priority programs in civil defense and disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM).

The meeting held late last month was presided by OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel F. Nepomuceno and covered topics concerning digitalization and early warning system advancement; review and updating of DRRM protocols, framework, and system; enhancement of strategic coordination; ramping up of preparedness campaigns; and reinforcement of capacity building programs and activities from the national level down to local.

The OCD chief also thanked Canada for its ongoing commitment to support the Philippine DRRM system through the existing and future partnership programs.

He also stressed the importance of nurturing strong and meaningful collaboration with international partners in the attainment of DRRM goals and objectives.

In addition, Nepomuceno shared the OCD’s plans relative to the modernization and strengthening of the civil defense and DRRM capabilities of the country.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman assured OCD of the support from Canada in priority areas mentioned by OCD.

He also expressed his willingness to work with the Philippine government for a better understanding of its needs and requirements in DRRM.