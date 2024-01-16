NUSTAR pays tribute to Cebu

NUSTAR Resort Cebu launched on January 12 its much-anticipated “I Love Cebu” campaign, marked by the premiere of its music video that beautifully captures the essence and allure of Cebu’s cultural richness and breathtaking landscapes.

The music video offers a fresh interpretation of the “I Love Cebu” anthem. It invites viewers on a visual journey through the must-visit destinations that define the character and vitality of this dynamic city. From top scenic spots to significant cultural landmarks, the video showcases the diversity of Cebu’s offerings, delivering an engaging experience for both locals and tourists.

The music video features a star-studded lineup, including esteemed local influencers Michael Ver, the Fabe Twins, and Harsh Boy “Maui of Cebu.” This ensemble breathes life into the melodic narrative, led by the acclaimed performances of Jacky Chang, who’s renowned for her chart-topping track “Atik Ra,” and the Wonggoys, celebrated for their impressive beats, musical arrangements, and hit songs like “Way Blema.”

Produced by NUSTAR Resort Cebu, this campaign also offers a glimpse into the lifestyle experiences that await guests at the integrated resort, promising visitors an unforgettable stay.

“The primary goal behind the creation of this music video was to firmly anchor NUSTAR within the cultural fabric of the island province. Reflecting on the ‘I Love Cebu’ initiative, our aim was to resonate with the deeply rooted sentiments tied to the well-known anthem embraced by all Cebuanos. This project signifies our pride in being an integral part of Cebu, an island abundant with diverse offerings. Our hope is to foster an organic affiliation, where thoughts of Cebu naturally include NUSTAR, which encapsulates the spirit of a world-class destination within an iconic brand,” said Bonneville Almendras, NUSTAR’s senior manager for Brand Marketing Entertainment.

The release of the “I Love Cebu” music video is strategically timed to coincide with the upcoming Sinulog Festival, adding to the excitement surrounding this time-honored celebration.

As NUSTAR is gearing up for its participation in this grand occasion from January 8 to 21, 2024, the property will transform into a cultural hotspot, adorned with Sinulog décor and a grand galleon-inspired float, paying homage to Cebu’s history. Guests will be treated to daily performances by Sinulog ambassadors and dancers, a Filipino art exhibit by Qube Gallery, and the electrifying SINULOGFEST 2024 music festival on January 21.