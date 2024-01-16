‘Not entirely NGCP’s fault’: Senate probe traces real cause of Panay Island blackout

The subsequent tripping of the 135-megawatt (MW) power plant of Palm Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) led to the loss of electricity in the entire Panay Island, according to an official of PCPC during last week’s Senate hearing.

“Noong nag-trip ang PCPC, nawalan na ng supply sa Panay,” said PCPC Operations Group Vice President Albino Kintanar during the hearing led by Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Raffy Tulfo.

PCPC, he added, was immediately provided by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) black start power to jumpstart the operation of the power plant.

However, PCPC experienced an equipment failure that led to days before the 135MW coal plant was synchronized to the grid.

“Why did it take longer than usual for PCPC to synchronize to the Panay sub-grid? The assumption is a typical plant when it trips can be synchronized within 2 to 4 hours. It took 4 days,” Sen. Chiz Escudero asked during the hearing.

“Unfortunately, ’yung tagal ng balik sa amin, nagloko na ang turning gear namin. Dumikit ang rotating part sa stationary part,” said Kintanar, while adding it took three days for the equipment to cool down.

The power plant was supposed to undergo a periodic maintenance service last August but encountered delays due to problems in the delivery of spare parts, added Kintanar.

“May pagkukulang din ang PCPC kasi hindi nila ginawa ’yung tamang maintenance. Dapat mine-maintain nila. Dapat may continuous monitoring, kailan papalitan ang mga gamit,” Tulfo commented.

Escudero also expressed alarm over NGCP’s limited visitation powers over power plants to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Under the Grid Code, NGCP can only visit during commissioning of a new power plant to ensure consistency of protection settings. The other time that NGCP can inspect power plants is when they apply for ancillary service.

“After that, under the Code, we will already rely on what the power plant tells us,” NGCP told Escudero, who called on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy to revisit the Grid Code.

“I hope DOE will look into this with the view of giving them more teeth, mas maraming kamao to fight for the people in case they are at a disadvantage,” said Escudero.

PCPC’s power plant also bogged down in April last year. NGCP recalled that before the April 27, 2023 power breakdown, PCPC replaced its protection setting that was not compatible with the transmission system.

“NGCP [given its delayed projects] shares the blame; PCPC for shutting down without following the Grid Code values; government for not monitoring, supervising and penalizing power plants, and NGCP given its nature as an oligopoly and monopoly; and updating of the grid code in order to more accurately reflect the needs of the industry,” said Escudero.

Last January 2, Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC) 1 tripped at 12:06 p.m. At 2:19 p.m., another system disturbance occurred when the two remaining in-island plants PEDC 2 and PCPC tripped, significantly disrupting the supply-demand balance of the Visayas grid.

NGCP, for its part, said it followed protocols set by ERC in responding to shutdowns that led to the Panay sub-grid blackout last January 2.

NGCP, citing its own records and system data, saw no abnormality in system voltage from the time between the shutdown of PEDC 1 and the subsequent shutdown of PCPC.

Furthermore, it is explicitly stated in the Philippine Grid Code (PGC), Section 6.2.3.4, in instances where there is an unplanned outage of a plant but the system remains stable, manual corrective intervention should not be imposed to anticipate the occurrence of a second event.

According to NGCP, this only means that disengaging loads manually, or disconnecting thousands of households from their supply of power, as recommended by the Department of Energy and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), in anticipation of a subsequent grid event, is prohibited under the rules.

“There was no system indication justifying a manual load drop or disconnecting end-users—households, business, industries—from the system to regulate voltage during the two-hour period. Had we disengaged loads without any trigger from the system, we may have also been questioned for doing so, as this clearly violates the PGC. Our actions at the time of the incident were undertaken within protocols and in compliance with established rules,” said NGCP.

Based on system records, the January 2 incident was due to the unplanned outages of multiple power generators in Panay Island, triggered by the unexpected shutdown of PCPC, a large plant with a capacity of 135MW, and eventually cascaded to other plants in the island.

While NGCP was ready to transmit power as early as January 2, it took PCPC 59 hours to synchronize back to the grid at 1:33 a.m. of January 5. PCPC declared stable operations shortly before 1:00n p.m. the same day, or almost three days after it shut down. Once PCPC operations stabilized, the supply of power to Panay consumers also stabilized. No power supply incidents in Panay have been reported since.

NGCP reiterated that as a highly regulated entity monitored closely by the ERC, it strictly complies with rules and regulations applicable to the transmission operator since every violation may be penalized by the regulator.

“NGCP is doing its best as a transmission service provider to fulfill its mandate and ensure grid stability. We strictly abide by the rules to run the grid smoothly and avoid disturbances. NGCP assures all its stakeholders that our operations are fully compliant with existing rules and regulations, as stated in the Philippine Grid Code. We want to be part of the solution, but NGCP cannot do it alone,” it said.