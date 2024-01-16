NG raises P15B as T-bills yields ‘unusually’ high

DESPITE an uptick in average yields, the national government successfully raised its full programmed amount from the tender of Treasury bills (T-bills) for the third consecutive week.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award of its P15-billion T-bills auction despite investors asking for higher returns amid lower demand for the tender.

Monday’s tender saw average yields across the three tenors of T-bills rising by 0.026 basis points to as much as 0.124 basis points from last week’s averages.

The average yield for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.226 percent while the 182-day T-bills fetched an average rate of 5.685 percent. The 364-day T-bills nearly touched the 6-percent level as its average yield stood at 5.999 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort noted that this is now the fourth consecutive auction that T-bills’ auction yields “corrected higher.”

“It is important to note that the Treasury bill average auction yields are already mostly but unusually higher vs. the comparable short-term PHP versus BVAL yields as of January 15, 2024 except for the 91-day tenor: 3-month PHP BVAL at 5.34 percent; 6-month PHP BVAL at 5.60 percent; 1-year PHP BVAL at 5.97 percent,” Ricafort explained.

Ricafort pointed out that the lower demand for the tender, which stood at P43.188 billion versus last week’s P46.88 billion, was also a factor to the higher yields.

The 364-day T-bills were the most oversubscribed with total bids reaching P16.376 billion followed by the 91-day government security with a total tender of P13.752 billion. The 182-day T-bills fetched a total demand of P13.06 billion.

Furthermore, Ricafort noted that certain volatility in the US dollar-Philippine peso exchange rate and global crude oil prices contributed to the higher T-bills auction yield.

“Offsetting positive factors: dovish signals at the start of last week, the first since the rate hike cycle started in 2022, amid possible -1.00 local policy rate cuts for 2024,” the RCBC executive said.

The Treasury targets to raise as much as P195 billion in January from the combined tender of T-bills and Treasury bonds.

The Treasury has been successful across its auctions to date with no partial award or full rejection being made since the start of the year. More so, the favorable auction yields have bode well with the Treasury’s borrowing program, allowing it to upsize some of its tenders.

The national government has set its borrowing plan this year at P2.46 trillion, some P253 billion more than last year’s P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan, based on state budget documents.

This year’s borrowing program would still follow a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

The Marcos administration will borrow P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

The Bureau of the Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.