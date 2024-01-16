Megaworld breaks ground for Palawan condo project

Property giant Megaworld has formally broken ground for the 10-story Oceanfront Premier Residences, its first-ever residential condominium development within its 462-hectare ecotourism township Paragua Coastown in San Vicente, Palawan.

Rising just a minute’s walk away from both the beach and the soon-to-rise Savoy Palawan, Oceanfront Premier Residences will offer 189 “smart home” units and feature views of the Pagdanan Bay and the lush mountains surrounding Paragua Coastown.

Leading the groundbreaking ceremony was Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, chief operating officer, Megaworld (center), who is joined in the photo by (from left) Ar. Astrid Cruz, head of construction management, Megaworld; Ar. Jennifer Romualdez, head of operations, Megaworld; Javier Romeo Abustan, head of sales and marketing, Megaworld Palawan; and Engr. Michael Pamplona, construction manager, Megaworld.