Marikina exempts SMEs from tax, business permits

MARIKINA Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” R. Teodoro signed last Monday Ordinance 140 providing 100-percent business permit and business tax exemption to qualified sari-sari stores and carinderias in the city.

In a statement issued last Tuesday, the local government of Marikina said the ordinance was issued as the country still suffers from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, “making the assistance even more essential and appropriate.

Covered under Ordinance 140 include: sari-sari stores and carinderia or eateries with start-up capital of not more than P10,000 (around $179) or an annual gross receipt of not more than P180,000 (about $3,216).

Meanwhile, excluded from the exemption in business tax, business permit and regulatory fees are the following: sari-sari stores selling cigarettes or liquor or both regardless of start-up capital; eateries selling cigarettes or liquor or both regardless of start-up capital; and, sari-sari stores, carinderia or eateries with start-up capital of more than P10,000.

“The exemption period of business tax, business permit and local regulatory fees and charges shall begin January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024,” read the ordinance.

All exempted sari-sari stores and carinderias will be issued the necessary certificate of exemption by the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), the statement read.

Teodoro said the city government is providing tax relief to small businesses such as sari-sari stores and carinderias to help small businesses still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

“Ginagawa natin ito hindi para makita lang; hindi para ipagyabang. Ginagawa natin ito para makatulong. Kaya naisipan natin na ito na. Imbis na i-discount, ililibre na lang natin ang business tax.” [We’re not doing this just to be noticed; not to brag about. We do this to help. So we thought, instead of discounting, we will just exempt the business tax.]

Teodoro also inked Ordinance 139, extending the period for renewal of business permits without surcharges and penalties until March 31, 2024.

“[The extension period for renewal of business permits is] in support of the thrust of the administration to encourage and support businesses in the City, there is a need to provide an extension on the timely payment of such taxes, fees or charges, to give ample time to business owners in the City to file their respective application,” it noted.

The city’s chief executive said he knows the struggle of business owners to keep their businesses afloat that’s why they came up with the extension of the renewal of business permits.

“Siguradong may mga hindi makakapagbayad on time kasi uunahin muna yung mga kailangan sa tindahan. Kaya inextend natin muna ngayon ang ating business permit,” Teodoro said. [There are definitely those who cannot pay on time because the things needed at the store will be prioritized first. So let’s extend our business permit.] He explained that the deadline was set on January 20.

“Sabi, paano kung hindi makabayad, edi i-extend natin. Hanggang kaya nating ibigay yun, ibibigay natin. Ganun ang taga Marikina,” the mayor added.

After signing the ordinances, Teodoro and Vice Mayor Marion S. Andres personally handed tax relief certificates to owners of sari-sari stores and carinderias.

In January last year, Teodoro, through Ordinance 006, also extended the deadline for renewing business permits in an effort to aid owners of micro-scale, small-sized and medium-scale enterprises who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

The city government of Marikina first implemented the full business permit and business tax exemption for sari-sari stores and carinderias in 2017.