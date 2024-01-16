Looming hike in basic goods prices worries consumers

A CONSUMER group has expressed concern on upcoming developments such as the “looming hike” in the prices of 63 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of basic goods in the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin, which include sardines, instant noodles, among others.

“Consumer rights will tend to be violated further with upcoming events, including: volatile prices of global oil and other basic needs; looming hike in the prices of 63 basic needs and prime commodities including sardines, noodles and toiletries per request of manufacturers to the Department of Trade and Industry,” SUKI said in a viber message sent to the BusinessMirror on Monday.

In response to the consumer group’s concern on the price adjustments of the 63 SKUs of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs), Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles of the DTI’s Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) told BusinessMirror that only 29 percent of the SKUs in the SRP Bulletin have filed for price adjustment.

Nograles noted that 71 percent of the SKUs or 154 SKUs will remain the same. “Our consumers can choose from these SKUs or other brands or variants in the same category.”

On the 63 SKUs or 29 percent of the SKUs in the price bulletin that have filed for price adjustment, she explained, “These items are mostly lower-priced than other SKUs in the same category, and the price adjustment will just level them with the other SKUs. We also note that these SKUs have retained prices since 2018.”

Nograles advised consumers to check the labels or packaging for any change in the “grammage” or product weight or formula.

Moving forward, the DTI-CPG official said in a viber message, “To protect consumers, DTI is currently studying possible regulations on signage or product packaging so that these changes are highlighted and consumers do not overlook these.”

At a recent briefing, Nograles said the price adjustment on the 63 SKUs would range from P0.25 to P7.25.

Of the 63 items, 59 will have general price increases, two may have weight reduction and corresponding price increase, while two items are expected to have a weight and price reduction.

“Those affected by these price adjustments will be the canned sardines, processed milk, coffee, bread, instant noodles, bottled water, processed canned meat and canned beef, condiments; then, the non-food toilet soap, candle and battery,” she earlier noted.

The DTI aims to release an updated SRP bulletin within the first quarter after finishing its review of price adjustment requests from manufacturers of the said goods. The last time the agency issued an updated SRP bulletin for basic goods was in February 2023. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/08/traders-request-for-price-adjustment-under-review/)

The group is also wary of the proposed law to impose 12-percent value-added tax (VAT) on digital transactions.

It expressed concern over “giving a huge role to the profit-seeking corporate sector” regarding “laws promising to optimize for development of management of natural resources such as land, water and energy.”

“We ask why government decisions, programs and measures like these that undermine consumer rights, persist, despite repeated calls, lobbying and manifestations by consumer and other peoples organizations and advocacy groups, ”said Professor Reginald Vallejos, SUKI spokesperson.