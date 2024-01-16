Jollibee opens first Common Man Coffee Roasters cafe in PHL

Fastfood chain operator Jollibee Foods Corp. has opened its first Common Man Coffee Roasters cafe in the Philippines at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati as part of the company’s aggressive growth plans this year.

“We’re excited to bring the Common Man Coffee Roasters in the country and give the community an elevated café experience,” Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee’s president and CEO, said.

“Common Man’s consciously sourced coffee and numerous deliciously healthy brunch options contribute to this experience and help fulfill our mission of spreading the joy of eating to everyone.”

Established in 2013, Common Man Coffee serves specialty coffee and all-day brunch. It started in Singapore, then expanded to Malaysia, and now in the Philippines.

It also roasts and sells coffee beans and operates the Coffee Barista Academy in Singapore and Malaysia, which provides coffee training to baristas and coffee lovers.

In the Philippines, its menu includes different types of specialty coffee, such as the nitro honey oat latte and filter brew.

Its brunch menu includes a breakfast that has servings of sausage, bacon, portobello mushroom, hash browns, house-made baked chorizo beans and greens along with sourdough. The Common Man beef brisket Benedict has tender braised beef topped by poached eggs and creamy hollandaise.

“Having a roastery on site for us to showcase the roasting method will not only help the customers understand the coffee process better, but it will also offer a unique dining and sensory experience for them,” said Koon Beng Chua, CEO of the Spa Esprit Group, which operates Common Man Coffee Roasters in Singapore.

Jollibee first announced in August its joint venture with Food Collective Pte. Ltd., through FCJB Foods Inc., to own and operate Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Jollibee owns 60 percent of FCJB.

“This is the first café from our partnership with the Spa Esprit Group and we’re looking forward to expanding the Common Man Coffee Roasters experience to more people,” Joseph Tanbuntiong, Jollibee’s chief business officer, said.

“The strong collaboration between the two partners is very evident and is greatly rewarded by the enjoyment we see from people upon entering the café and upon tasting our menu selections. We recognize the increasingly discerning palate of Filipinos and we’re here to delight them.”