In one of my articles last year, I mentioned that the core of sales and leadership is one and the same—it’s influence. To effectively sell, one needs to influence another into making a purchase. In the same manner, in leading, one needs to influence another to do what needs to be done. Indeed, influence is the cornerstone of sales leadership.

And one of the foundations of influence is integrity. It is a highly valued personal trait, and certainly something that needs reinforcing in these times. A person of integrity inspires confidence, builds credibility and trust, and engages people positively. Without an ounce of doubt, integrity is essential in effective sales leadership.

Sales leaders with integrity have strong moral and ethical principles, and are committed to doing the right thing even when it’s not easy or popular. In order to become a genuine sales leader, one also needs to become a person of integrity. Here are four tips to develop integrity in sales leadership.

Make your word count

During a brief conversation with a foreigner managing a business in the Philippines, he shared how surprised he was to discover that most clients would request for a signed “black & white” document of any sales and marketing support program that he presents. This is a tell tale sign that in today’s business practice, one’s word is not usually enough. But as a sales leader, make your word count by “making your yes a yes, and your no a no.” Make it a habit to stand by your words, and let people around you know that you are a person of integrity because you honor your word and keep your promises.

Follow-through on your commitments

Speaking of keeping promises, make sure that you follow-through on whatever commitment you made with others. In most business transactions, we tend to provide assurances and promises, as part of the deal. Whatever these may be, see to it that you always deliver on your commitments. A good dictum for integrity is this—under-promise, over-deliver.

Be consistent

One sure way of developing trust and getting people to count on you is to be consistent in what you do. Don’t just make your word count once in a while, make sure that they can count on you all the time, every time. Always practice integrity, day in and day out. Remember, integrity is not achieved in a day, you need to practice it daily.

Live a principled life

Do not sway wherever the wind blows. You need to define where you draw the line.What do you stand for? What are the moral and ethical principles that you live by? A principled life means that you will do what is right no matter how unpopular and difficult it may be. This is how respect develops, and becomes the barometer of the true weight of what you say. In other words, you have to lead by example and practice what you preach. Truly, as a sales leader with integrity, you have to walk the talk.

Consistently and genuinely practice these four tips and soon you will be able to inspire confidence, build trust, engage people more positively, for the long haul. That’s the power of integrity in sales leadership.

Alexey Rola Cajilig is the President of ARCWAY Consultancy Inc., Executive Director of ARC DOCENDI, and the Executive Managing Director of EM-CORE Foundation Inc. He is a Sales Leadership Coach, Strategic Sales Operations Consultant, Christian Motivational Speaker, Human Ecologist and Author of The effective Seller. He is also the creator of ARCH Styles, a behavioral and personality assessment tool. If you have questions and suggestions, you may send an e-mail to salesleadershipcoachlex@gmail.com.