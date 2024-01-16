Imposition of SSG duties on imported Indonesian coffee undergoes review

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is reviewing the imposition of special safeguard duties (SSG) on imported coffee following the recent bilateral meeting between Manila and Jakarta.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. confirmed on Tuesday that the DA is undertaking the necessary policy review regarding the SSG on imported coffee products.

“We are reviewing that po,” Laurel said in a news briefing at Malacañang.

During his recent state visit to the Philippines, Indonesian President Joko Widodo sought President Marcos Jr.’s help in resolving Indonesia’s issue with the latter’s continued imposition of SSG on imported coffee products.

The DA is the concerned agency when it comes to the imposition of the trade remedy on involved agricultural commodities like coffee.

The Philippines imposes a price-based SSG on imported coffee products, a mechanism it started implementing in 2018 after the government saw a surge in coffee imports, which are priced way below the trigger price of the country.

SSG duties is a trade mechanism that a country can impose on imported products that fall below a so-called trigger price by slapping additional duties in order to protect domestic output against unfair market price competition.

Indonesia was one of the badly hit trade-partners by the Philippines since it started imposing the SSG on imported coffee products, resulting in lower imports since 2019.

In March 2023, the Philippines maintained that it continued slapping SSG on imported coffee products, particularly instant coffee, as long as the items are below the country’s trigger price to extend necessary protection to local farmers.

The country’s instant coffee imports from January to October 2023 declined by about 11.73 percent to 138.898 metric tons from 157.366 metric tons recorded volume in the same 10-month period of 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data showed that the value of instant coffee imports during the reference period fell by 10.2 percent year-on-year to $422.509 million from $470.748 million.

Indonesia was the Philippines’s top supplier of instant coffee during the 10-month period with a total shipment volume of 121.51 metric tons valued at $332.48 million, according to the PSA.