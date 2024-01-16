Government approves conduct of SIS for 175 power projects

The Department of Energy (DOE) has endorsed a total of 175 power projects to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) last year for the conduct of system impact studies (SIS).

The proposed power projects are expected to add 39,808.964 megawatts (MW) to the entire grid.

Of the 175 projects, 158 are renewable energy (RE) projects, 7 are conventional, and the remaining 10 are energy storage systems (ESS).

In December alone, the DOE issued 21 SIS endorsements to the NGCP. This is composed of two amendments and 19 new applications.

The conduct of SIS is necessary to determine the adequacy of the grid and its capability to accommodate a request for power delivery service.

The NGCP said it is carrying out “a comprehensive series of actions” to tackle the challenges posed by the lengthy queue of SIS for power plant connections.

Due to the increasing demand for power generation in the country, the number of applications for SIS surged. Historically, however, majority of the applicants do not push through with their initial plans, with only around 28 percent of completed SIS resulting in the establishment of actual power plants, NGCP had said.

“Although 7 out of 10 SIS applicants will not actually pursue their power investments, we are obliged to fully evaluate each application when they are passed on to us by the DOE,” said NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda. “Accordingly, we have taken the necessary steps to expedite the process and improve its efficiency.”

One of the key initiatives is the expansion of the SIS team through additional manpower. NGCP expects to boost the capacity of the organization and conduct more SIS studies simultaneously.

The company is also adopting a clustering approach for SIS, grouping together power plants with a common connection point or study area. This clustering strategy aims to streamline the process and accelerate the evaluation of multiple projects, enhancing the overall efficiency and reducing the waiting time for potential power plant developers.