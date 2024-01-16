FSSI presses for more ‘responsive’ government support programs for SMEs

The Philippines still needs to develop a national program and enforce policies that would enable small, medium enterprises (SME) to flourish apart from what is available to regular businesses.

Sixto Donato Macasaet, executive director of the Foundation for a Sustainable Society Inc. (FSSI), told the BusinessMirror in an e-mail interview that SMEs should be recognized and supported by the government since providing these social and environmental benefits to the communities they serve entails costs and makes it harder for them to compete against other businesses.

FSSI has been an active member of the Poverty Reduction through Social Entrepreneurship (PRESENT) Coalition, an alliance of social enterprise practitioners and support institutions that have joined together to advance social entrepreneurship as an approach to poverty eradication and economic development.

Macasaet said the present coalition and its allies are calling for the passing of the Poverty Reduction through Social Entrepreneurship Bill, which primarily aims to acknowledge and support social enterprises for their role as partners of the government in poverty reduction and provide responsive SME programs to enable them to thrive and lift more people out of poverty.

Meanwhile, a substitute bill was recently approved by the Committee on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development of the House of Representatives, while a Technical Working Group to reconcile the various versions of the proposed bill was formed in the Senate.

Macasaet pointed out that social enterprises face more complex challenges in balancing social, environmental, and financial goals. “As an SME resource institution and impact investor, FSSI offers long-lasting partnership instead of purely financial transactions,” he said.

Through its triple bottom line approach, he said FSSI incentivizes businesses to move beyond the profit bottom line by providing targeted financial and business development services to address concerns on access to capital, human resource development, technical assistance, and other challenges that SMEs face.

Meanwhile, Macasaet said FSSI continues to scale up social entrepreneurship by offering financial and non-financial products to Filipino enterprises, promoting inclusive socioeconomic growth and environmental sustainability.

He said the unique nature of social enterprises in balancing their social mission and economic viability also requires targeted support and intervention from the public sector.

Founded on the principles of People, Planet, and Profit, FSSI offers customizable services that empower social enterprises to ensure they thrive in their respective sector and foster holistic community development.

Through its triple bottom line (3BL) approach, which measures People, Planet, and Profit as the main indicators. He noted FSSI has benefited over 280 local social enterprises, resulting in deeper support to the communities they belong to, more paths to sustainability, and more profitable businesses—all at the same time.