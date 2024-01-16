THIRDY RAVENA skipped the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft in favor of a playing stint in Japan.

Rhenz Abando left University of Santo Tomas (UST) for Letran in the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball competition.

SJ Belangel chose to forego his last playing year with the Ateneo Blue Eagles to play in South Korea.

Many more like them left for what is concededly the much perceived reason: For a better life.

Ravena was widely believed to have inked a much juicier contract with his Japan team than the one dangled at him by a PBA team.

So lucrative that Thirdy’s brother, Kiefer, was also lured to bite the bait in no time and said goodbye to NLEX for a stint also in Japan.

It was also the same case, obviously, for Abando, the high-flying forward whose playing style resembles that of the late, lamented Samboy “The Skywalker” Lim.

Abando forsook UST as Letran reportedly offered him a contract he could not refuse.

Same with Belangel, the Bacolod-born playmaker in Ateneo’s multiple title collection in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. SJ’s mouth-watering contract to play in a Korean league included transporting his entire family (Dad, Mom and sister) to Seoul—all expense-free.

I know. Modesty aside, I had personally brought Belangel to Ateneo after Chris Javelosa, the former De La Salle center, introduced the kid to me in 2016. The kid instantly passed the audition at Ateneo—with flying colors.

Why am I saying all this?

Well, because it happens all the time: To make a choice not of the ordinary type that it pricks the imagination.

Like Jared Bahay and Jacob Cortez switching schools recently that raised eyebrows—again.

Bahay left University of the Philippines for Ateneo and Cortez went to De La Salle from San Beda.

Why? For a better life, dummy.

Now, if there’s another reason, tell me.

THAT’S IT Grayson Murray won the Sony Open on Monday in Hawaii after hitting the poorest tee shot in his dramatic playoff against Byeun An of Korea and compatriot Keegan Bradley. He was in the rough while An and Bradley were on the fairway in the par-five 18th. All three were on in three—with Murray farthest from the hole and An nearest. Bradley “baybied” his pitch to within 15 feet. Putting first, Murray buried his 25-footer for birdie. After Bradley missed, An flubbed his tying putt from just three feet and allowed Murray to win his second Tour title and an outright ticket to The Masters in April. Murray’s win recalls again the saying in golf: It’s not how you drive, but how you arrive.