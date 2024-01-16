Efficient tax-collection system hoped for under Recto’s term

MEMBERS of the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP) hopes the term of newly-appointed Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto would lead to a more efficient tax-collection system, among others, as this will also help in attracting more foreign direct investments (FDIs).

In a televised interview last Monday, BCCP Executive Director Chris Nelson also expressed support for Recto.

“I find him very progressive, very bright, very attuned to what’s going on. I think we’re very optimistic,” Nelson said.

In the context of Recto expected to prioritize collecting more revenues, the BCCP official said British businessmen in the country are “looking for improvement in tax efficiency in collections.”

Nelson told the BusinessMirror that Recto “needs to [do so], as he said [he would] raise revenues.”

“And part of raising revenues is to ensure that there are no leakages [and] that tax efficiency improves,” he added.

In relation to this, Nelson said the BCCP would like to see an improvement in digitalization in terms of payment of taxes.

“When you look at tax efficiency, it’s also that we want to see more FDIs. And I think it’s clear that there’s going to be ease of doing business so when people can do things easily, when the process is digitalized,” he told the BusinessMirror. “And you obviously make it more efficient and make it more robust in terms of payments, so those are the kind of measures.”

Nelson explained that having an efficient tax collection system “will help obviously with government targetting revenues.” It “will also improve spending on infrastructure, which is conducive to investors coming in.”

Meanwhile, the BCCP official said another aspect that could help improve the system of collecting taxes in the country is by passing the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling (AAS) bill; as preventing smuggling would mean preventing “leakages.”

“The reason I stressed that one is that we have been strong supporters of bringing in, helping more with food supply. At the same time, [an AAS law] prevents smuggling, which causes leakages, right? And this will improve efficiency,” Nelson said. He added he believes the AAS is a priority bill of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Citing that the bill has versions in both Houses of Congress, Nelson said “they [lawmakers] need to reconcile” these versions.

In a recent interview, Recto said achieving the government’s P4.3-trillion revenue target this year will be the priority of his term as chief of the Department of Finance (DOF).

The initiative, he said, will help ensure all of the government programs this year will be funded. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/12/marcos-to-recto-go-help-phl-face-headwinds/ )

According to the United Kingdom government’s website, total trade in goods and services—the sum of exports and imports between the United Kingdom (UK) and the Philippines—was at £2.9 billion in the four quarters to the end of the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 32 percent from the same period in 2022.

Of the total value, UK exports to the Philippines amounted to £1.3 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2023, a 31.3 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, UK imports from the Philippines amounted to £1.6 billion, a 32.5-percent increase from the same period a year ago.

The UK Trade and Investment factsheet also noted that the Philippines was the UK’s 59th-largest trading partner during the period.