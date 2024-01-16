E-gaming may outpace other Pagcor revenue drivers

AS electronic gaming became the main driver of the gross gaming revenue (GGR) of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. last year, Pagcor’s CEO said e-gaming may outpace the state-run firm’s traditional sources.

“The main driver really is electronic gaming. The [e-gaming sector] has brought up our revenue substantially. The growth is very exponential and I believe it will continue to grow,” Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco told reporters in a briefing last Monday.

The government-owned and -controlled corporation said that its 2023 GGR rose by 11.22 percent to P285.27 billion, higher than the revenue posted in 2019 at P256.49 billion.

The country’s integrated resorts are the highest contributors to the gaming industry’s revenue with P207.48 billion, followed by the e-gaming sector with P58.16 billion. Revenue from Pagcor-operated casinos under Casino Filipino has hit only P19.62 billion.

Last year’s GGR has breached Pagcor’s pandemic-level revenues.

In 2020, Pagcor posted an all-time GGR low of P98.79 billion at the height of the lockdown due to Covid-19. The GGR slowly increased in 2021 to P113.09 billion and nearly doubled to P214.33 billion in 2022.

When asked whether e-games will eventually overcome land-based casinos, Tengco said “there’s a possibility” that that would occur.

Citing the convenience brought by e-games, he noted people could gamble and bet in the comfort of their homes, offices, and even in restaurants instead of looking for physical outlets and machines.

The target market for e-games, Tengco added, is composed of younger people. Their age will be screened through the “know your customer” (KYC) verification process. The market, he said, is also formed by those who would like not to be seen and people with health concerns.

The Pagcor chairman, however, thinks that traditional land-based casinos will always stay since there are still people who would want to “experience the actual excitement” of playing inside these facilities.

Tengco believes the local gaming sector “will continue to grow.”

“I’ve been around the world attending conferences and everybody is excited about the Philippine market,” he added.

Pagcor’s plan to put up its Casino Filipino online is still on track. Tengco said this platform will be launched in the second half of the year.

Although he did not give any projections on the online casino’s contribution to the total GGR, he said, “If you will look at our revenues generated from e-gaming, I believe it will also be substantial.”

“The trend is very clear—there’s now a shift from traditional land-based casinos to online gaming, and we’re not talking about the Philippine market alone. We’re talking of the world,” Tengco said.