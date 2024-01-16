DOE-Mindanao upbeat on stable power supply despite El Niño

DAVAO CITY—Expect lesser headaches in terms of power supply sufficiency during the entire episode of the El Niño, feared to be the worst in decades, when it sets anytime this summer and onward to the next six months, the Department of Energy here said.

Darwin P. Galang, senior science research specialist at DOE-Mindanao Field Office, said the multiple sources of energy, from hydroelectric and geothermal to coal and diesel, were reported to be in good running condition and could compensate each other’s supply capacity.

He said the energy companies may need periodic maintenance but all have been placed on schedule by the DOE to ensure coordinated maintenance activities.

“All have already informed the DOE and the DOE has already scheduled their maintenance,” Galang said.

He added the power generation companies have made their commitments for steady operation and have not reported any issue to their operation. He said it was from these commitments that the DOE could also assuage the public in Mindanao that power would not be a concern during the El Niño.

He said there may be periodic brownouts and tripping but these would be attributed to other issues than supply.

He said it would also be likely that electricity rates may be hiked, saying this would be the expected reduction of the capacity of the Agus-Pulangi hydroelectric power, from which Mindanao heavily relies upon.

Galang said available power may also be sourced from either the Visayas or Luzon grid depending on necessity, but it would also be the same situation for the two other grids. This is due to the interconnection of the Mindanao grid to the rest of the country through the Dapitan City-Cebu City interconnection submarine cable.

He said Mindanao operates on a daily energy requirement of 2,165 megawatts (MW). The grid has a steady supply of 2,070 MW, allowing southern Philippines a reserve power of 852 MW.