DILG chief sees Pasig River ferry service’s potential in easing Metro traffic woes

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos over the weekend said he is hopeful that the Pasig River ferry service could help in easing the traffic problems besetting Metro Manila.

But he said this could only be realized once it is fully utilized as an alternative transport system in the National Capital Region.

Abalos made this comment after receiving reports on the upturn of ridership of the Pasig River ferry service in the past year that reached 240,000 commuters.

He also encouraged commuters to avail of the free service offered by the ferry, which currently runs from Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City to Escolta in Manila.

The Pasig Ferry route was designed to cut the point-to-point travel time to just an hour instead of the usual three hours via land transport mode.

Abalos, however, admitted that more works are needed to be done, especially in the implementation of the Pasig River Urban Development Project.

He conducted the inspection together with Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes.

To recall, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last year signed Executive Order 35, which created the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD).

The IAC-PRUD was primarily tasked to “facilitate and ensure the full rehabilitation of the banks along the Pasig River water system in order to provide alternative transportation, propel economic opportunities, and boost tourism activities.”

The DILG is one of the 13 member-agencies of the said council chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and vice-chaired by the MMDA chairperson.

In line with this project, Abalos assured that the recurring problem of illegal garbage and chemical disposal will also be addressed by focusing on projects that maintain the river’s cleanliness.

This includes the setting up of trash traps in every “esteros” and canals draining into the river and continuous dredging of the Pasig River, which is now being done by non-government organizations.

Meanwhile, Artes said that there are existing plans to increase the availability of boats and add more stations along the Pasig-Manila route.