Developing possibilities with Vibe Technologies

After over a decade of delivering innovation to its partners, Vibe Technologies was officially launched ​​before the public and the media. Vibe, which stands for Vibal Interactive Book Engine, has come a long way from being an affiliate company of the renowned print and publishing company Vibal Group.

Spearheading numerous initiatives that respond to the needs of today’s generation, Vibe Technologies has been developing solutions that serve and transform the way Filipinos act with technology — whether they’re in school, at work, or within their barangay.

Embracing and repurposing technology for a bigger purpose and a picture in mind at all times is something that Vibe Technologies has been taking to heart for the past decade.

“We’re practical people, with an innovative mindset. We are early adaptors of technology, open to trying new things to keep the vitality and excitement for learning within our communities,” said Ms. Mandigma, as she shared more about the culture and people behind Vibe Technologies.

Digital transformations that matter

From its earlier stages back in 2011-2013 until today, Vibe Technologies has been developing solutions that have complemented the shift of various industries and communities towards a more technologically driven path.

In the field of education, Vibe Technologies offers Courseware, a platform where teachers, trainers, and learners can avail of and share educational resources, has been designed to provide a self-paced learning system for those seeking for professional development tools. Fully customizable and collaborative, this web-based system informs and inspires teachers and learners alike to share what they know and learn as they go.

“Courseware was initially created for schools but has also become a platform for private companies to conduct and share their training modules for their employees. It’s a trackable experience that awards them with certifications that can give them leverage in their careers,” shares Marc Francis Esplana, Vibe Technologies’ Front-end, UI/UX Developer. “But what makes this platform standout is the fact that teachers and trainers can conduct online webinars in real time and have these recorded for publishing on the platform for those who would like to re-watch it.”

For the local communities, Vibe Technologies has also developed the Barangay Management System which aims to encourage a progressive, efficient, and transparent management system for the most basic government units in the country. With a customizable design and features such as resident filing, barangay operations, and utility management, the leaders of the barangay can track and manage essential information with utmost convenience. The BMS also allows barangay leaders to resolve disputes, access critical data, and generate insightful reports to make informed decisions all in one centralized platform.

From small and medium enterprises to full-blown corporations, the intuitive and user-friendly HRIS or Human Resources Information System was developed by Vibe Technologies. An initial internal effort to systematize Vibal Group’s own HR ecosystem, the HRIS has evolved into a foundational technology for HR professionals and companies to acquire to experience more seamless and efficient operations and transactions.

“HRIS has an existing base platform ready for use, but what we do is we present all that HRIS can do for our clients, ask and assess what our client needs and wants, then we find ways to meet halfway before customizing and building the system that works best for their company. We also offer training assistance for the company to help them in shifting from traditional to more technologically driven HR operations,” Vibe Technologies’ Senior Developer, Peter Williams Mendoza explained.

Centralized timekeeping records, leave request application and approval, official business filing, payroll generation, and corporate and employee information management are just some of the features end-users can efficiently experience once their HR operations have shifted towards Vibe Technologies’ HRIS.

Besides these valuable digital systems, Vibe Technologies has also launched transformative technologies that support and encourage innovative ways of learning through interactive and advanced classroom experiences. Platforms such as the learning management system LearnLab Education, a variety of downloadable mobile games on educational topics called VSmart Games, and LearnLive – a mobile application that uses augmented reality, have all made waves in the field of educational entertainment, fully engaging students and teachers alike in the classroom and beyond.

Learning & innovation at its core

Vibal Group and Vibe Technologies and President, Kristine Mandigma (second to the left) and COO Jed Mariñas (third to the right) together with Vibe employees and partners

Vibe Technologies may be considered a digital learning company, but more importantly, it’s a digital solutions company. Vibe Technologies serves to simplify and systematize solutions that pave the way for innovation to emerge and be experienced by Filipinos in the education, enterprise, and local community sectors of our country.

Mandigma adds, “Vibe (Technologies) and Vibal (Group) share the same DNA – we’re always experimenting. The latest technology is our ally, and we’re not afraid to work with it with the hopes of creating something that can be commercially adapted by the sectors and communities we work with.”

“We develop everything” as the company’s tagline is not just about developing web-based applications and coded systems, but it’s about developing individuals and communities to become better individuals and citizens through technology.