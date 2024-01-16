DepEd reports ‘orderly’ transition of 14 schools in EMBO barangays

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday reported an “orderly” transition of the 14 schools affected by the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision over the jurisdiction of 10 EMBO barangays.

DepEd thanked both the cities of Taguig and Makati for their “cooperation and commitment.”

“With the common goal of delivering quality education, Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Z. Duterte, Taguig Mayor Maria Laarni Cayetano, and Makati Mayor Abigail Binay signed a memorandum of agreement for the full transition of the public schools’ operations from Makati to Taguig beginning January 01, 2024,” the DepEd said in a statement.

Likewise, DepEd also recognized Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad and all of the members of the Transition Committee for their perseverance and diligence throughout the entire process.

In the said agreement, the Schools Division of Taguig-Pateros will now manage and operate the schools.

“While there are still specific issues and appeals that shall be left to the final determination of the proper authorities, the transition has been finally concluded through the collective resolve of the parties in ensuring the unhampered delivery of basic education services,” the DepEd added.

Last year, DepEd has formed a Transition Committee to resolve the Makati-Taguig issue over the jurisdiction of 14 schools in the disputed barangays.

The DepEd has issued Department Order (DO) 23, s. 2023, which provides that the Office Education Secretary shall directly supervise the management and administration of all 14 schools, pending a transition plan, effective immediately pursuant to its mandate to provide a safe and enabling learning environment, and in the pursuit of protecting the best interest and welfare of our learners, teachers and non-teaching personnel.

The transition team is composed of a regional director assigned outside of Metro Manila, DepEd schools division superintendents of Taguig-Pateros and Makati, and the legal officers of the cities of Taguig and Makati.

Both Binay and Cayetano welcomed the DO.