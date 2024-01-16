DA chief sees flat rice output growth for PHL in 2023 amid El Niño threat

The Department of Agriculture (DA) expects a flat growth in rice output this year due rising incidents of droughts caused by El Niño.

Manila is now set to finally sign a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Hanoi during the upcoming visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Vietnam to guarantee the country’s rice supply during such calamity.

Despite ongoing government efforts to sustain and boost food production this year, DA Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the country is expected to produce the same amount of “healthy stock” of rice in 2023 by the end of the year.

“Technically, if I am not mistaken, our [rice] production for [2023] is 20 million tons and 2024 [production] should be almost the same due to El Niño,” Laurel said in a news conference in Malacañang on Tuesday.

To ramp up food production, Laurel said they are eyeing to build more water impounding areas and facilities as well as install more solar power irrigation in more areas as soon as possible.

The government will also tap imports to ensure national food security during the challenging times.

Laurel announced that they are almost done in drafting the five-year supply deal with Vietnam, which was first announced during the 43rd Asean Summit in Indonesia last September.

He said they were instructed by the President to complete the draft before his next state visit to Vietnam in the coming weeks.

“[It] basically guarantees us that they will be supplying rice, even in a calamity situation. So that is part of our food safety. So that is good for us,” Laurel said.

The government is currently trying to implement measures to secure the country’s food supply during the first half of the year amid the worsening impact of El Niño, which is expected to cause higher global food prices.

He noted rice prices have increased in major rice producing countries like Thailand, Vietnam as well as Malaysia and Indonesia due to effects of El Niño.

“So, we have to really manage the situation and we are looking at it on a day-to-day basis,” Laurel said.

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





