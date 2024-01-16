DA aims to build ‘network’ of cold storage facilities across Philippines

The Department of Agriculture (DA) bared plans to build a P500-million cold storage facility at the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) as part of its goal of buffer-stocking key commodities through improved food logistics in the country.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the DA’s current thrust is to create a “network” of cold storage systems nationwide to prevent food wastages and losses.

“Ang immediate problem na nakikita ko ay iyong oversupply from time to time ng tomatoes and cabbage. Kaya dapat magtayo tayo agad ng storage sa FTI. Ang direction ko is to build a network for chilled cold storage systems,” Tiu Laurel said during a briefing with FTI officials in Taguig City on Monday.

Laurel said the DA is keen on constructing a chiller warehouse dedicated to vegetables and other high-value crops at the 1.3-hectare section of the FTI in Taguig City.

The envisioned facility would be equipped with a processing plant, trading area, and will be utilized to prioritize farmers’ produce for buffer stocking, Laurel added.

The project will cost P500 million and would require about 12 months to be completed, the Agriculture chief said.

“Half of the warehouse should be allocated to the coil system, kalahati evaporator type. The evaporator type is for short-term storage of high-value crops,” he said.

“Iyong coil, because there is no circulating fan, moisture is kept within the storage, it will keep things fresh for a longer period,” he added.

Laurel reiterated the DA’s plan to consolidate the department’s logistics management matters and issues to the “soon-to-be-formed” logistics office.

“Lahat ng cold storage ng DA, ililipat ko lahat sa logistics office, which will conduct research and inventory of all facilities within the Philippines to ensure synchronization,” he said.

Furthermore, Laurel disclosed that he plans to revert the oversight on the DA’s Kadiwa Program to the FTI in two years time.

Laurel has instructed FTI officials to “purchase excess produce from farmers and supply them to Kadiwa centers.”

“Kung may overproduction, kaysa itapon, bilhin na lang ng FTI, mailalagay pa natin iyan sa Kadiwa program. The plan is also to strengthen iyong Kadiwa program ng DA. Plano kong ibalik sa FTI ang Kadiwa after two years,” Laurel said.

The FTI is a government-owned and controlled-corporation under the DA.