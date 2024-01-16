Building trust in the workplace

TRUST is what binds a team together and helps it achieve more than the sum of its members. As the main culture builder of a team, leaders need to develop an environment where their team can trust them and each other. A team that mutually trusts each other will collaborate faster because they will focus on reaching mutually beneficial goals. Team members can decide faster when they know their leader is behind them and they can rely on each other for support. It also becomes easier to negotiate with clients and stakeholders because they share the same values and mindset as their leader.

In times of change, teams will find it easier to adapt because everyone in the team understands that they have each other’s back. This, in turn, reduces stress and burnout because they are more focused on how to not only make their work easier but also be more productive, and they can critically think of how they can approach issues creatively. Lack of trust in the workplace reduces one’s drive to go to work, engage with co-workers, and remain in the same team. When trust is low, people tend to do just the bare minimum or pass their work to others. Worse is when a team is divided into factions and they compete with one another for recognition.

Trust begins with you as the leader. Your team needs to know and feel they can trust you because you do what you say and you have the integrity to follow through. Your team also needs to know you have their best interests at heart and you aim to foster good working relationships by modeling the work ethic you demand from your team. One way to do this is to maintain the behaviors you want for your team by appreciating those behaviors, and coaching them on those that are counterproductive or disruptive. Remember that your team will always reflect who you are as a leader because you are in a position to influence them. If you want your team to change, you need to actively encourage those who promote collaboration and correct behaviors that bring down the team.

Nothing erodes trust more than playing favorites, and your team always knows your favorites. While it is true that you develop better working relationships with some of your team members than others, this is not an excuse to not reach out to the others in the team. You should spend equal amounts of time with each of your team members as much as you can. When you regularly go out to lunch with only a few of your team members, you are effectively creating a rift and you will find it more difficult to convince others that you are not playing favorites. Remember that you are in a position to influence your team’s professional growth, and playing favorites will affect your objectivity in performance evaluations. It goes without saying you need to treat everyone fairly by setting clear goals and standards.

Being consistent in the way you talk to your team and talking about others will go a long way in fostering trust. The way you talk about other people will tell your team how you talk about them behind their backs. You should always treat people with respect and talk to them as colleagues, rather than close friends. When you joke around during meetings or flippantly respond to requests or questions, you are not only disrespecting your team, but also their time. I am not saying that you need to be serious all the time but as a leader, you need to know how to manage your interactions and react in a polite and respectful manner.

Trust is mutual. So, before you can expect your team to trust you, you need to trust them. You need to model your team how to trust others so that they can learn how to trust you. When you micromanage, it tells them that they cannot be trusted to do the work. When you become inflexible and expect your team to be always at their desk, you are implicitly telling them you do not trust them. When you constantly monitor where they are and what they are doing every hour, it shows you do not trust them. For trust to grow, you need to sit down with your team, provide clear direction on the team’s goals and objectives, and empower them to complete their work. Your team needs to know what is expected of them, and that their performance is evaluated fairly based on agreed standards.

Build a culture of transparency by encouraging honest feedback. This will help you identify areas where you can improve as a leader and show them that you listen to what they think are essential elements in making work better and easier. But you also need to exercise good judgment and discern which feedback you can use for improving your team. As a leader, you need to consider everyone’s welfare. When you listen to one or two people only, you breed resentment among your team members. After deciding, you should explain your decision-making process so that they will understand why you chose a course of action over another. When your team knows how you think, it will be easier for them to propose solutions to issues, and it becomes easier for you to decide.

Trust in the workplace is fostered by consistency in actions, healthy interactions between you and among your team members, enhanced empathy, and a dynamic collaboration to pursue a common end. When there is trust among the team members and their leader, it becomes easier to own the team’s goals and objectives, and to exert discretionary effort to attain them. When trust is mutual, you create an environment where everyone can depend on anyone in the team.