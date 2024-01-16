BIR chief orders officials suspended for violations

INTERNAL Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. has ordered the suspension of 26 employees of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), read a statement the agency issued last Tuesday.

“Lumagui has earlier stated his mission to have a BIR that is filled with professionals that have integrity,” the statement read.

According to Lumagui, the suspension of the BIR officials “shows our commitment to the Filipino people.”

“You deserve only the best in public service. The BIR will continue to create a culture of professionalism and integrity under my watch,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

Under Lumagui’s administration, the BIR has 21 approved formal charges with preventive suspension orders. Of the 21, 18 were implemented and the remaining three are due for implementation. On the other hand, the BIR has also approved decisions imposing suspension of five employees as a penalty. A total of 26 BIR employees were suspended. The suspension of these officials was brought about by their acts constituting grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, violation of reasonable office rules and regulations, violation of anti-red tape act of 1997 and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, according to the BIR.