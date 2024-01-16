Better inflation climate grants BTr elbow room

THE national government raised P30 billion on Tuesday from the tender of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) on the back of easing yields sought by investors amid a better inflation climate.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) saw its Tuesday auction for the 7-year T-bonds being oversubscribed by 3.57 times than its programmed amount with total bids reaching P107.095 billion.

The higher demand provided the Treasury with sufficient elbow room to accept offers with favorable yields for the national government.

The average yield for the T-bonds settled at 6.094 percent with a range of as low as 6 percent and as high as 6.125 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort emphasized that the country’s easing inflation rate contributed significantly to the lower yields sought by investors for the 7-year T-bonds.

The country’s inflation rate in December eased further to 3.9 percent as prices of key commodities and services dropped during the month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Ricafort noted that the 6.094 percent average yield for the latest 7-year T-bonds auction was lower than the 6.807 percent recorded in the previous 7-year T-bond auction last November 2023.

“The 7-year T-bond auction yield also lower than the comparable 7-year PHP BVAL yield at 6.12 percent as of January 15, 2024 after the unusually huge demand/total bids at PHP107.095 billion after recent hints of a possible local policy rate cut of -1.00 [basis points], the Fed’s dot plot already showed -0.75 [basis points] possible Fed rate cut for 2024, but the markets priced in a possible larger Fed rate cut of about -1.50 [basis points] for 2024,” the RCBC executive said.

The Treasury has been successfully making full awards on its T-bonds and Treasury bills (T-bills) auctions left and right this month. The Treasury has yet to make a partial award, mixed award or full rejection of its auctions so far this year.

The national government has set its borrowing plan this year at P2.46 trillion, some P253 billion more than last year’s P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan, based on state budget documents.

This year’s borrowing program would still follow a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

The Marcos administration will borrow P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





