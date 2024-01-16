Avida Land seamlessly blends business and arts

Avida Land, the upper middle-income residential brand of Ayala Land, has again proven that it could balance industry and aesthetics.

Recently, Avida Land officially unvelied “In Her Future Memories,” a stunning mural artwork and winner of their recently concluded South Park District Mural Design Competition.

Artists from Marahuyo Studio and Avida Land officials stand proudly before the newly unveiled “In Her Future Memories.”

Tess Tatco, Avida Land’s Marketing Head, expressed her excitement for South Park District’s newest attraction. The towering mural joins Reginald Yuson’s existing installations, painting a vision for South Park as a vibrant place to live and thrive. Tatco envisions not just Avida residents, but people from different cities visiting the mural in person. “Come see ‘In Her Future Memories’ for yourself,” she invites everyone, “and step beneath the towering canvas, feel the pulse of the city and nature merge, and rediscover the charm of the South.”

Officials from Avida Land were present at the official unveiling of the completed mural.

Tatco also pointed out Avida has championed Filipino creativity for years championing the local arts through various partnerships from collaborating with local artists such as Tunog Natin, organizing 3D art competitions in various Avida developments, supporting variousAyala Museum activities, promoting the Manila Symphony Orchestra and providing support to local artisans by buying from them the company’s corporate giveaways.

“Driven by the vision in inspiring and enriching lives through art, we launched this contest to transform Avida into a canvas beaming with Filipino talent attracting art enthusiasts from all over and sparking all over exploring South Park District,” Tatco said.

“It is important for both ALI and Avida to enable residents to experience open spaces,” Tatco noted.

Anthony Marahuyo shares insights into his team’s winning design.

From championing local artists to elevating spaces with Filipino artistry is Avida’s dedication to the arts, Tatco said the advocacy will continue to strengthen for years to come. She added they believe in the power of art to inspire, connect, and spark conversations, and “In Her Future Memories’’ embodies this spirit.

“In Her Future Memories’’ was designed and created by Jhocel “Anthony Marahuyo” Malicsi and his team of 13 talented visual artists—Rheydene Luca Ortega, Rhealhet Luca Ortega, Laurence Sebolino Gutierrez, Ma. Aleilyn Joyce Domingo Botin, John Roland Alipis, Ainafer Rupal Arena, John Alexis Rupal Arena, Roma Nieves Huet, Rica Permejo, Mia Jormalyn Astrera Balaoro, John Lenarrd Soriano Barua, Michael Grospe Autos, and Jefferson Panghulan Parajas. On board to handle logistics for this team were Jerome Edianel Carandang, Charmaine Abiado Camba, Paul Denvir Delmonte, and John Carlo Decrepito. “Since my team are not artists, I have to educate them on the elements of the art.”

Team leader Jhocel Malicsi and his group executed their winning mural design on one of the exterior walls of the South Park Center. Using paints provided by Davies Paints, they turned the wall into a massive, eye-catching canvas on which the theme was well-interpreted in vivid colors with a clear visual story.

Towering 20 meters above the ground, “In Her Future Memories” is the biggest creative mural in the South that is expected to draw multitudes of art lovers and visitors to South Park District, a 6.6-hectare master-planned mixed-use development in Alabang, Muntinlupa City that is home to 2 Avida residential developments which are Avida Towers Ardane—a pre-selling property, and Avida Towers Altura—a move-in ready home, right across the South Park Center and South Park Corporate Center.

The mural’s creative team designed the art piece to adhere to the competition’s theme of “Part City, Part Nature, Pure South.” It prominently depicts a female cyborg whose mechanical parts seamlessly blend with a backdrop of brightly hued tropical flowers, creating a fusion of technology and nature. On the left, where the flowers open up to the futuristic city skyline, onlookers are invited to imagine what tomorrow might bring.

Through its appealing imagery, Malicsi said the mural transports us to a world where concrete skyscrapers rise amidst vibrant flora, symbolizing a hopeful future where progress does not come at the expense of the natural world. It’s an image that evokes nostalgia and a feeling of deep connection to one’s hometown.

He said the artwork transcends its physical form, offering an opportunity for reflection and creative expression—where casual passersby and art lovers can capture their own special moment and share this online.

Image credits: ROY DOMINGO





