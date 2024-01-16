Asia-North America traffic boosts Asian carriers

GLOBAL air passenger traffic in November 2023 increased by 29.7 percent to some 650 billion in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) from the same month in 2022, and is inching closer to prepandemic November 2019 levels.

New data released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) showed of the total global traffic, domestic passenger traffic grew 6.7 percent in RPKs versus 2019 levels, while international passenger traffic RPKs was just 5.5 percent less than prepandemic levels.

“We are moving ever closer to surpassing the 2019 peak year for air travel. Economic headwinds are not deterring people from taking to the skies,” said Iata Director General Willie Walsh in a news statement. “International travel remains 5.5 percent below prepandemic levels but that gap is rapidly closing. And domestic markets have been above their prepandemic levels continuously since April,” he added.

Among the regional markets, airlines in Asia Pacific—including the Philippines—moderately grew their traffic in terms of international RPKs, reaching just 83 percent of November 2019 levels, while available seats were 80.4 percent. Passengers flying between Asia and North America continued to provide the lift in the former’s recovery of its international traffic, hitting close to 20 percent of 2019 levels in May, but slowing down to 1 percent below November 2019 international RPKs in November 2023.

Sustained improvements in international RPKs were also recorded with routes within Asia, between Asia and South Pacific, and between Europe and Asia. While the Middle East to Asia routes posted speedy recovery in early 2023, international air passenger traffic in those routes declined from May to November 2023, versus the monthly records in 2019.

45.4-M passengers at Naia

As this developed, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported some 45.39 million passengers passing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), which it operates, in 2023. Of the total, 24.89 million were domestic and some 20.5 million were international travelers. The air passenger traffic was 47-percent higher than the 2022 level, but still 5-percent short of the 47.7 million passengers recorded in prepandemic 2019.

Total flights at Naia last year reached 279,953, a 26-percent increase from 2022, and 3 percent higher than the 271,535 recorded in 2019.

“In terms of domestic flights, we’re recording 12 percent more than in 2019. This strong domestic rebound is not only a testament to the resilience of our local aviation industry, but also reflects the support of travelers in revitalizing our domestic tourism sector,” said newly-appointed Miaa acting general manager Eric Jose Ines in a news statement.

“We have also returned international flight operations to 91 percent of prepandemic levels. We are encouraged by the renewed confidence in air travel, reaffirming our collective efforts to steer the aviation sector back to prepandemic levels. This is a significant step towards normalcy in global air travel,” he added.

The Naia is the premier gateway for travelers to the Philippines, which attracted some 5.45 million in international tourists in 2023, just 30-percent shy of the 8.26-million historic high arrivals in prepandemic 2019. Among markets, South Korea remained the top source for tourists, followed by the United States, Japan, Australia, and China. (See, “International tourists spent $8.69 billion in PHL in 2023–DOT,” in the BusinessMirror, January 3, 2024.)