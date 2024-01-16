As tech slump nears end, factory output seen rising

HE country’s manufacturing output is expected to pick up in the next few months as the technology slump nears its end, according to Moody’s Analytics.

In its latest economic brief, Moody’s Analytics said factory production of the Philippines has already improved to 1.9 percent in November 2023.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed that the Volume of Production Index grew 1.5 percent in October 2023.

“We expect factory output to post stronger growth in the coming months as supply conditions improve and the tech downcycle finds a floor,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Moody’s Analytics noted that in value terms, the country’s manufacturing output grew 2.2 percent. This is higher than the 1.1 percent growth posted in October 2022.

“Electrical equipment as well as coke and refined petroleum products led growth in value and volume terms,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Ibon flags factory job loss

Earlier, Ibon Foundation Inc. said a major concern is the big drop in manufacturing jobs which indicates a fundamental weakening of the economy’s capacity to create jobs.

The manufacturing sector lost 1.4 million or almost a third of its workforce since last year, dropping from 4.3 million to just 2.9 million in November 2023. S&P Global Market Intelligence shared Ibon’s view and said the decline in manufacturing jobs is a “main concern.”

It noted that the improvement was modest but marked the weakest in the last quarter of 2023 on the back of lower new order growth.

While this allowed firms to clear their backlogs, the think tank said it also led to a reduction in manufacturing jobs. Work-in-hand declined for the sixth consecutive month in December.

“The main concern in the sector remains the further curtailment of workforce numbers. Evidence of spare capacity and a cooldown in new order growth prompted redundancies,” Maryam Baluch, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

The think tank said the increase in new order growth was the weakest in four months, while new export sales in December also declined.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said the country’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slowed to 51.5 in December 2023 from 52.7 in November last year.