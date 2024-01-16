After Covid, the world needs collective action

The Covid-19 pandemic brought many countries to their knees and tested the world’s resilience like never before. The health crisis triggered a global economic downturn of unprecedented magnitude when governments imposed strict lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the virus, bringing entire industries to a standstill. Businesses—both large and small—faced closures, bankruptcies, and layoffs, leading to soaring unemployment rates.

The global supply chain suffered disruptions, impacting the availability of essential goods and causing shortages. Tourism, hospitality, and aviation industries, which heavily rely on international travel, were hit hardest, with millions of jobs lost and businesses shuttered. The economic fallout from Covid-19 pushed many countries into recession, eroding years of progress and exacerbating inequalities.

The pandemic also upended education systems worldwide. Schools and universities were forced to close, disrupting the learning process for billions of students. Remote learning became the new norm, but the transition was marred by challenges such as lack of access to technology and Internet connectivity, inadequate teacher training, and the inability to provide a conducive learning environment for all students. The consequences of interrupted education are far-reaching, negatively impacting academic progress, widening educational disparities, and hindering social development for many young people.

In the Philippines, the true character of the Filipinos emerged during those dark times. The people rallied together and demonstrated their unwavering spirit. From healthcare workers on the frontlines to ordinary citizens adhering to safety protocols, we showcased resilience in the face of adversity. Our collective efforts, sacrifices, and determination paved the way for our recovery.

On Thursday, President Marcos declared that the Philippines has recovered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, shocks from the Russia-Ukraine war, and the conflict in the Middle East. The President made the statement at the vin d’honneur, a yearly traditional reception that takes place in Malacañang Palace to herald the New Year, where he urged the diplomatic corps to collaborate with his administration to reach new heights. (Read the BusinessMirror report, “PBBM declares PHL back on its feet after pandemic,” January 12, 2024).

“It is with confidence that I announce that the Philippines has gotten back on its feet from the reeling effect of the pandemic and the subsequent shocks that we have suffered from the Ukraine war and now from the conflict in the Middle East,” Marcos said, adding that “the Philippines’ going back in business is evidenced by the improving economic condition, and with the government’s catch-up spending, a growth target of 6 percent to 7 percent for 2023 could be seen.”

Still, amid geopolitical difficulties, Marcos noted that countries find “sincere motivation to work together and tap the power of the collective in finding ways to solve political conflict to achieve peace and prosperity for all.”

He expressed hope that the members of the diplomatic corps will continue to serve as agents of their respective governments in furthering the breadth and depth of the bilateral ties, as well as in exploring collaboration in regional and multi-lateral fronts.

The President described the New Year not only as a fresh start in so many respects and levels but also the symbolic renewal of everyone’s social contract to their people, and their commitment and obligation as a responsible member of the international community.

The President’s message was nonambiguous. By recognizing the shared responsibility we have towards one another, countries can foster a spirit of collaboration that transcends borders. That’s because now, more than ever, the world needs collective action, collaboration, and cooperation to rebuild, recover, and thrive. It is by working together that all members of the global community can overcome any obstacle that comes their way.

