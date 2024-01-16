8 out of 10 Pinoys believe PHL should work with US to defend WPS–survey

A Pulse Asia survey commissioned by international think tank Stratbase Institute revealed that eight out of 10 Filipinos believe that the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. should work with the United States amid the ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The survey results were released Tuesday during the Stratbase organized forum titled “Fortifying Cyber Cooperation Towards Digital Security.”

The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from December 3 to 7, 2023, asked 1,200 respondents from all over the country about their view on the countries or organizations they want the Philippines to work with considering the implications of the tensions in the WPS on the country’s security and economy.

The respondents were allowed to choose up to three answers.

Around 79 percent of Filipinos said they want the Marcos administration to work with the US, while almost half of Filipinos answered Australia (43 percent) and Japan (42 percent).

Stratbase president Professor Dindo Manhit said the results show the need for the Marcos administration to bolster its alliance and partnerships with like-minded states like the US, Australia, and Japan.

Consequently, to effectively assert our rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), 67 percent of Filipinos believe that there is a need to strengthen the external defense capability of the Philippines, especially the Navy, the Air Force, and the Coast Guard through the AFP Modernization Program.

The survey also stressed that the most important reason to defend or protect the WPS is to uphold the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling that affirms our rights to the WPS and promote a rules-based international order (31 percent), to maintain our sovereign and territorial integrity (27 percent), and to protect marine resources from further destruction and prevent the abuse of such valuable resources (23 percent).

“These countries have continued to voice their support for the Philippine position and have condemned Chinese actions against Filipino vessels. Their resounding statements of support boost the confidence of the Philippines in the international community. In the face of asymmetric security challenges, the Philippines must leverage its relations with states with shared values and with the same commitment to defend the rules-based international order,” Manhit added.

He also noted that only 1 out of 10 Filipinos or 10 percent favored working with China.

“As evidenced by the survey results, 90 percent of Filipinos are not in favor of working with China. This is only natural, as the Philippines continue to encounter aggressive and coercive acts in the WPS. In addition to diplomatic protests, the Philippines is also exiting from China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. told reporters that the Philippines would get quality equipment and material for the ambitious modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). “We will not get off-the-shelf products,” Teodoro said in a quick interview after his talk in the forum.

“We develop greater synergy between our capability providers and partners,” he added.

Teodoro said the Philippines would continue in establishing enhanced cooperation agreements such as memorandum of understanding with like-minded countries. He said the Philippines hopes to sign these partnership agreements within the first quarter of 2024.

Manhit said majority of Filipinos also believe there is a need to reinforce the country’s alliances and partnerships with like-minded countries through the conduct of joint patrols and military exercises (56 percent), establish stronger military presence in the WPS by repairing the World War II era ship BRP Sierra Madre and by conducting regular resupply missions, as well as ensuring control of the Ayungin shoal (52 percent) and improve inter-agency cooperation among agencies involved in maritime security (52 percent).

Moreover, results from the same Pulse Asia survey also show that the majority or 55 percent of Filipinos believe that the Marcos administration can fulfill its promise of protecting the WPS against the illegal and aggressive actions of other states.