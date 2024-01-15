Win, ERC eye stiffer penalties in outage losses

A LAWMAKER and the regulator moved to further protect consumers against industry players found guilty of mismanaging power-related issues that result in economic losses.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, wants stiffer penalties commensurate to the economic losses of affected areas due to negligence and incompetence.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said last week the four-day blackout has resulted in P2 billion worth of economic losses. Gatchalian, however, noted that combined economic losses from the power outage incurred by both Iloilo province and Iloilo City have reportedly reached P5.7 billion.

The power plant that conked out and the alleged failure of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) to properly address the issue at hand are being blamed for the power mess—the second in less than a year.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which immediately launched its own investigation into the incident, is only allowed to impose a maximum penalty of P50 million.

“It’s not worth their while,” said Gatchalian, referring to the penalty for any violation of the country’s grid code. He said the NGCP will take issues seriously if stiffer penalties are imposed for violations.

“Clearly, it wasn’t in a normal state anymore because there was already a deficiency in power supply when a power plant went down at past 12 noon on January 2. The demand went up, creating an imbalance in the grid. When you have a negative margin, that will definitely disrupt the grid,” he said.

At the time of the disruption, the region had a deficiency of 55 megawatts or 15 percent of the total requirement which should have prompted NGCP to take appropriate actions by following the protocol prescribed by the grid code, Gatchalian added.

Suitable actions by the NGCP could have prevented a widespread power interruption in the region, the senator added, a view shared by ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta. At that particular time when there was already an imbalance in the grid, she said the state of power in the area was already in an emergency or alert state.

Gatchalian said that NGCP should have conducted manual load droppings to reduce demand, which could have helped prevent the massive blackout in Western Visayas.

The ERC instituted a proactive approach by mandating hourly updates from the NGCP instead of the previous four-hour intervals.

Dimalanta called for an amendment of Republic Act No. 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) of 2001, that will redirect penalties it will collect into refunds to Filipino consumers inconvenienced by power outages.

Under the Epira, the ERC is authorized to impose penalties ranging from P50,000 to a maximum of P50 million for violations by power industry players. These penalties are being remitted to the National Treasury.

“In fact, one of the recommendations that we made for the Epira amendment is to allow ERC the authority to order the application of penalties for return, either in the form of refund or discounts, to the consumers that suffer the inconvenience or the violation that resulted in the interruption of service,” Dimalanta said.

“Right now, we don’t have the authority. But if there is an amendment in the law, then we can have that authority to make the application,” she added.

Aside from these proposals raised by Gatchalian and Dimalanta, the ERC is also completing the study on the reconstitution of the composition of the Grid Management Committee (GMC).

The GMC is primarily in charge of monitoring the implementation of the Philippine Grid Code, as well as reviewing and recommending standards, procedures, and requirements for the connection, operation, maintenance, and development of the country’s power grid.

Earlier in the hearing of the Senate’s Energy Committee last week, Dimalanta vowed to relentlessly pursue exacting full accountability from agencies responsible for the blackout.

The Senate also signalled it will support an amendment to the Epira that will seek criminal liability for power company officials deemed responsible for failing to prevent such blackouts.

NGCP: We followed protocols

For its part, the NGCP said it followed protocols set by the ERC in responding to shutdowns and that it should not be held liable for not imposing manual load dropping (MLD) after the first power plant bogged down.

NGCP said there was no abnormality in system voltage between the time of the shutdown of PEDC (Panay Energy Development Corp.) 1 at 12:06PM and the subsequent shutdown of PCPC (Palm Concepcion Power Corp.) at 2:19PM.

NGCP stressed as well that it is explicitly stated in the Philippine Grid Code (PGC), section 6.2.3.4, that in instances of an unplanned outage of a plant but where the system remains stable, manual corrective intervention should not be imposed to anticipate the occurrence of a second event. According to NGCP, this only means that disengaging loads manually, or disconnecting thousands of households from their supply of power – -as recommended by the Department of Energy and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) —in anticipation of a subsequent grid event, is prohibited under the rules.

“There was no system indication justifying a manual load drop or disconnecting end-users—households, business, industries—from the system to regulate voltage during the two-hour period. Had we disengaged loads without any trigger from the system, we may have also been questioned for doing so, as this clearly violates the PGC. Our actions at the time of the incident were undertaken within protocols and in compliance with established rules,” said NGCP.