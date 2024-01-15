U.S. Trade mission to boost PHL-U.S. Economic ties–Solon

A LEADER of the House of Representatives said on Sunday that United States President Joe Biden’s decision to send his first trade and investment mission to the Philippines in March will be a major step toward strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said this move is a demonstration of the US’s commitment to transforming promises of friendship into tangible economic opportunities for the Filipino people.

Last January 12, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., announced the launch of a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to Manila on March 11 to 12, 2024. The mission is poised to strengthen U.S. companies’ involvement in various sectors of the Philippines’ economy, including innovation, infrastructure, clean energy, critical minerals, and food security.

Leading the mission will be Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, emphasizing the high-level commitment of the United States to fostering robust economic partnerships with the Philippines. This strategic initiative aligns with President Biden’s commitment to furthering economic relations and upholding internationally recognized labor rights, as discussed with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., officials said.

NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson highlighted the mission’s focus on enhancing US companies’ contributions to the Philippines’ growth and positioning the country as a pivotal hub for regional supply chains and quality investments.

Meanwhile, Salceda underscored the historic nature of the mission, which was the first of its kind and led by the US President’s Commerce Secretary.

Salceda said the US’s renewed commitment to promoting prosperity in the region is vital to common security interests.

He also welcomed US investments in key sectors such as aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals, transport, and energy, emphasizing that these investments often bring valuable know-how and technology.

“The US’s renewed role in promoting prosperity in our region is a vital aspect of our common security interests. US investment and trade in areas such as aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals, transport, and energy, where their money usually comes with know-how and technology, is most welcome,” he said.

Salceda attributed this milestone to President Marcos’s persistent efforts to strengthen US-Philippines ties, marking a positive turning point in the economic landscape.

Salceda expressed particular enthusiasm for the US’s offer to finance the Mindanao Railway Project through the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the US agency dedicated to supporting projects in developing countries. He identified segments of the PNR South Long Haul project in Bicol as potential areas for investment.

Highlighting the advantages of the DFC as a financing source, Salceda emphasized its ability to provide deeply concessional financing, including equity investments and loans in local currencies, aligning with the Philippines’ developmental goals.