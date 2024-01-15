Trip advisor lists Palawan among world’s leading trending destinations

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

INTERNATIONAL travel is expected to continue with a sustained momentum this year, with Palawan figuring in among the top searches for destinations by travel reviewers.

In a news statement, Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, said of its first Traveler’s Choice Award for 2024: “With roughly four in five (81 percent) Americans planning vacations in 2024, these are the most sought-after destinations for the year, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.” The reviews also indicated “almost half (45 percent) are planning three or more trips, 46 percent will take at least one international trip, and the vast majority (93 percent) of Americans are planning to spend the same, if not more, on travel this year.”

Asia secured the eight of the top 10 spots in the world’s Trending Destinations—“places that have seen the greatest year-over-year growth in interest”—with Tokyo topping the list, followed by Seoul, Halong Bay in Vietnam, Palawan, Sapa in Vietnam, Bogota, Pattaya, Alajuela in Costa Rica, Phnom Penh, and Kuala Lumpur.

“Palawan is a slice of heaven, a sliver of an island that teems with exotic wildlife, quaint fishing villages, and Unesco World Heritage Sites. Wave hello to endangered animals at the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary or explore the Japanese shipwrecks of Coron Island, regarded as one of the best dive sites in the world. A guided boat tour of the Puerto Princesa Underground River will take your breath away,” wrote Tripadvisor.

‘A winning streak’

A Nasdaq-listed company, Tripadvisor has gathered more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, which travelers use to explore destinations, find deals on accommodations, find out the best places to eat, among others.

“We could not be more grateful to the travel community for placing Palawan at the forefront of global travel trends. This singular achievement motivates us to maintain our commitment to sustainable tourism and showcase the beauty of Palawan to the world,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco in a separate news statement. “Further to this, Palawan’s winning streak…will certainly have a positive impact on its tourism industry. With the global recognition, the island is poised to attract a surge in visitors, providing a boost to the local economy and reinforcing Palawan’s position as a top-tier travel destination,” she added.

Prior to the Tripadvisor recognition, Palawan was also acknowledged last year among Travel + Leisure’s Best Tropical Vacations Around the World and Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice’s Top

Islands in Asia.

World’s top destinations

“As Palawan continues to turn heads and warm hearts across the globe, this latest accolade from Tripadvisor is but a testament to the island’s timeless allure.

Ensuring the sustainability of Palawan’s tourism development and promoting an enhanced tourism experience for travelers is of utmost importance, which is why the national government is engaging in collaboration and partnership with the local government units of Palawan,” said Frasco, citing sustainable practices, conservation efforts and community engagement initiatives as integral components of ensuring that Palawan’s natural beauty is preserved for many generations.

Tripadvisor also named the Top Destinations in the World, with Dubai cementing the top place for the third successive year. The others were: Bali, London, Hanoi, Rome, Paris, Cancun, Marrakech, Crete, and Hoi An in Vietnam.

Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, said: “Winners like Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, and Marrakech indicate that our community has an unbridled appetite for destinations with vibrant arts-and-culture scenes, top-notch restaurants, and seemingly limitless attractions and experiences. It’s also great to see a rebound on long-haul trips to Asia, with the region having fully opened up post-pandemic; as Tripadvisor’s Trending Destinations list shows, travelers are keen to get out there and explore with gusto.”

Other categories in the Best of the Best Destinations include Culture Destinations (topped by Cuba), Food Destinations (Hanoi), Nature Destinations (Kathmandu), Honeymoon Destinations (Bali), and Sustainable Destinations (Copenhagen).