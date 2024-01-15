Taiwan markets mixed as election result seen forcing compromise

Taiwan’s stocks posted modest gains while its currency weakened as investors digested the weekend’s election results, with the potential for legislative gridlock and continued cross-strait tensions tempering sentiment.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency but lost its legislative majority, suggesting it will have to work with other major parties—including the more China-friendly Kuomintang—on policy. The Taiex stock benchmark gained as much as 0.7 percent before paring its advance. The local dollar fell 0.3 percent.

While a win by Lai Ching-te, whose party is reviled by Beijing for its pro-independence stance, was expected, his tight margin points to hurdles in getting through his domestic agenda. After securing the lowest winning percentage since 2000, Lai pledged to study his rivals’ policies and include people from other parties in official appointments.

The DPP’s loss of its majority in the legislature is likely to weaken Lai’s presidency, giving rival parties leverage in shaping the legislative agenda, said Redmond Wong, chief China strategist at Saxo Markets.

“They will also have significant power to scrutinize the Lai administration’s budgetary bills,” Wong said. “The potential result is a series of heated negotiations and standoffs that may lead to a more centrist orientation of policies in Taiwan over the next four years, potentially having a positive impact on financial markets.”

Lai’s party also lost seats to the Taiwan People’s Party amid growing voter frustrations over domestic issues, such as high property prices and slower-than-expected wage growth.

Lai pledged to “vigorously” help further develop the island’s chip industry, which is dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The stock rose as much as 1 percent amid expectations of better ties with the US, which is crucial in ensuring access to chip-making equipment from Western providers.

Markets will watch how China acts going forward. The Chinese government avoided mentioning the winner’s name in its initial responses, with a Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson saying the election result showed the DPP doesn’t “represent mainstream public opinion on the island.”

“The election results signal largely a maintenance of the status quo,” said Gary Tan, a portfolio manager at Allspring Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity, adding the market will watch to see who will be appointed to run the legislature. He does not expect a “meaningful impact on Taiwan equities.”

The island’s benchmark Taiex stock index and the Taiwan dollar saw some volatility in the two weeks ahead of the vote, with the Taiex falling about 2 percent.

“While the uncertainty on who governs Taiwan is over, the uncertainty on cross-straits relations remains a risk,” said Christopher Wong, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank. Aside from geopolitics, the currency will be driven by factors such as export trends, the tech outlook and Fed policy in the US, he said.

Defense names such as Taiwan’s leading fighter jet-maker Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. and shipbuilder CSBC Corp advanced as the DPP is likely to focus more on the industry to bolster the island’s military capabilities.

Wind power companies rose as Lai’s party favors renewables and wants to phase out nuclear power by 2025. Firms that produce materials for wind turbines including Century Iron & Steel Industrial Co. gained.

A tourism sub-gauge of the Taiex fell more than 1.5 percent to mark the worst sectoral performance, on concerns that the result bodes ill for cross-strait travel. With assistance from Iris Ouyang and Jiyeun Lee /Bloomberg