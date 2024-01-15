Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices gained slightly, with the main index staying at the 6,600-point level, as investors awaited a stronger catalyst that will encourage them to purchase stocks.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose 13.54 points to close at 6,643.18 points.

The main index was down in two of the five-day sessions, despite the inflation rate in the United States coming in at a higher-than-expected 3.4 percent compared with the consensus of 3.2 percent.

“Technicals [of the main index] remain bullishly biased with its 50-day exponential moving average about to cross its 200-day counterpart. If this continues, it will form a golden cross which signals a possible further rise of the market,” Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said.

Volume of trade was higher for the week, with average value reaching P4.76 billion. Foreign investors, which cornered 57 percent of the trades, were net buyers at P2.64 billion.

Other sub-indices ended mixed. The broader All Shares index gained 4.09 points to close at 3,506.61, the Financials index rose 61.31 to 1,836.02, the Industrial index lost 38.73 to 9,203.58, the Holding Firms index fell 59.52 to 6,360.75, the Property index climbed 17.41 to 2,891.79, the Services index declined 20.54 to 1,628.28 and the Mining and Oil index was down 268.52 to 9,508.89.

For the week, losers edged gainers 124 to 96 and 25 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were F and J Prince Holdings Corp. A shares, Easycall Communications Philippines Inc., East Coast Vulcan Corp., Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corp. A, Coal Asia Holdings Inc., Mabuhay Holdings Corp. and Wellex Industries Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Philippine Racing Club Inc., Discovery World Corp., Makati Finance Corp., ENEX Energy Corp., Xurpas Inc., Marcventures Holdings Inc. and PetroEnergy Resources Corp.

This week

Share prices may go down this week as investors may stay on the sidelines without any meaningful catalysts that can excite the market.

Tantiangco said despite the market’s ascent, it remains at attractive levels with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 times below its average of 18.15 times from 2019 to 2023.

“However, investors are expected to watch out for positive catalysts. Without such, sustaining the market’s climb next week could be difficult,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the dampened Federal Reserve rate cut hopes following the US December 2023 inflation print, and worries over the tensions in the Middle East may weigh on sentiment.”

Broker 2TradeAsia said while this unfavorable January print will counter pro-rate cut camps who have been advocating for major easing this year, or for up to six cuts, the decline in core CPI for December to 3.9 percent from 4 percent, which excludes food and energy should still support the overall equities-friendly direction of monetary policy.

“While more confident, market participants remain highly sensitive on inflation and interest rate related forces. A more growth-oriented strategy relative to 2022 and 2023 is highlighted given this inflection in market confidence, switching for higher earnings potential and expansion stories in line with capital costs being more accessible,” it said.

“Main beneficiaries per our simulations include banking, power, gaming, holdings and property, with positive wildcards in consumer discretionary names once inflation and consumer confidence align and create an upsurge in premium spending.”

The PSEi’s immediate support is at its 10-day exponential moving average at 6,400 points and major resistance is seen at 6,700.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. advised to buy on pullbacks on the stock of Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF) of the Po family as its share price is on a 52-week high

Its technical analysis showed that there is a strong buying pressure for CNPF, but there are signs for investors to start selling as the stock has reached the overbought region.

“Should CNPF fail to stay above P33, investors should start selling and reaccumulate at lower levels,” it said.

Century Pacific shares closed at P33.80 apiece.

Meanwhile, it gave a hold recommendation on the stock of Jollibee Foods Corp. It said the stock’s 20-day moving average serve as a crucial reactive zone, reflecting the Jollibee’s resilience and support.

“Furthermore, the RSI [relative strength index] maintains its position within the bullish territory, indicating sustained positive momentum. Given the stock’s upward trajectory, it would be prudent for investors to hold their positions, as the bullish momentum remains strong.”

Jollibee’s shares closed last week at P265 apiece.