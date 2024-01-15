Solons to work with new DOF chief on tax policies

THE House Committee on Ways and Means vowed to work closely with Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto for the passage of the “most urgent” tax policies.

Committee Chairman Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda outlined three pressing tax policy objectives that he hopes Recto will prioritize with the help of two chambers of Congress.

Salceda said that first on the agenda is addressing the country’s position as one of the first to propose a value-added tax (VAT) on digital services but among the last to enact such a policy among the Asean-6, an economic partnership of the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

“We are in the awkward position of being among the first to propose a digital-services VAT and the last in the Asean-6 to actually pass such a tax,” he said. “We need to address this.”

Salceda added the second objective involves tackling the challenges posed by the booming electronic commerce sector, including reconsidering the de minimis threshold for imports, ensuring tax compliance of sellers on e-commerce platforms and devising mechanisms for cash-on-delivery transactions.

The lawmaker also underscored the potential decline in tobacco excise tax collections due to vaping.

Tobacco excise tax collections could collapse by as much as another P45 billion this year due to substitution effects towards vaping, according to Salceda.

“We need to figure out how to replace this declining revenue stream.”

The economist-lawmaker said Recto and his team will need to devise strategies to offset this loss and maintain a stable revenue stream.

According to Salceda, Recto has called him “a few times since being appointed.”

“I will work very closely with him, as I always do with whoever the Secretary of Finance is.”

‘Unique strengths’

SALCEDA also emphasized the “unique strengths that Recto brings to the table.”

The lawmaker said the 33rd DOF chief holds the distinction of being the legislator with the most extensive experience in Congress specifically focused on legislating tax laws.

According to Salceda, this extensive legislative background positions Recto as a figure well-versed in the principles and practicalities of tax legislation.

“First, no other legislator, past or present, has spent more years in Congress legislating tax laws than Recto. He knows what is proper in principle and pragmatic in practice,” he said.

“Second, he takes office at a time when administrative reforms like the Ease of Paying Taxes are already enacted. So, he can focus on tax policy reforms,” Salceda added.

One key aspect that Salceda highlights is Recto’s assumption of the role amid ongoing administrative reforms, such as the Ease of Paying Taxes initiative.

The lawmaker noted this situation allows Recto the opportunity to shift his focus towards tax policy reforms, leveraging the foundation laid by previous administrative changes.

Moreover, Salceda said that Recto commands great respect in the Senate, where tax reforms often undergo meticulous deliberation.

This respect, the solon believes, will facilitate a smoother process for advancing critical tax policies.