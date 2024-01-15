Ramp up creative services, goods exports, firms advised

LOCAL industry players are encouraged to export more creative goods and services, particularly in the areas of graphic design and software, among others, as the country aims to become the top creative economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) by 2030.

According to Jo-Dann Darong, Assistant Director of Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Competitiveness Bureau, prospects for this year are to “unleash the creative industry potential within Asean and even Asian and beyond.” The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) shared Darong’s assessment, conveyed at a recent exporters’ congress, expressing confidence the goals in the sector can be reached.

In the country’s bid to be the top creative economy in Asean by 2030, Darong underscored the need to tap into the potential of the Design sector, saying “there are a number of exporters of graphic design and software.”

Citing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), Darong said the Philippines has been contributing “very robust” creative trade performance after the pandemic.

“According to Unctad, we are a global powerhouse in Asia with regard to the creative economy and I think by doing so, we are able to have a fair share of this trade positive return,” he said during the recent export congress.

Darong said there are 73 creative sectors under the nine creative industries in the Philippines — audiovisual media, digital interactive media, creative services, design, publishing and printed media, visual arts, traditional cultural expressions, cultural sites, and performing arts.

He highlighted the digital interactive media which he said houses software and mobile applications, video games, computer games and mobile games, among others, saying this sector is “growing tremendously” over the years.

“Remember that we were kids when there were games (and) we were being scolded why we were playing them. Now, it is a multimillion-dollar business. And to some extent, this virtual augmented reality, together with digital creative content, are actually growing tremendously over the years in the Philippines,” he added.

The official of DTI’s competitiveness bureau cited Design as another sleeping giant in the creative industry.

“If you want to help the creative industry of the Philippines, you might probably look and examine design. Design has different aspects from the architecture to urban landscaping, to furniture, jewelry and toy making,” Darong said.

Darong also underscored the growth of books and textbooks, blogs, comics, graphic novels, physical copies of magazines and newspapers and other published media, adding that these “are still waiting for your investment and export support.”

“Visual arts talks about paintings and it is an exportable unique item. It also talks about photography, art toys and fine arts, and even drawings are still within the realm of the creative economy,” he also noted.

Meanwhile, the DTI official reported that the Trade department has “ramped up” its promotion for film, digital, animation and game development sectors.

He said exporters can look at Canada, Japan, Korea, and the rest of the powerhouse in the creative global economy.

“I think it would interest you to see that film and television production in Canada and (the) video game industry of Canada have been growing unprecedentedly over the past five years, giving you an idea and confidence that they are worthy for your export market,” he added.

According to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in November, the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector contributed P52.8 billion in Gross Value-Added (GVA) to the Philippine economy in the third quarter of 2023, recording a year-on-year growth rate of 15.5 percent.

Citing data from PSA, Rafaelita M. Aldaba, Undersecretary for DTI’s Competitiveness and Innovation Group, earlier told reporters that the creative economy in 2022 amounted to P1.6 trillion, contributing 7.3 percent to the economy.

According to the PSA, this represents an increase of 12.1 percent from the P1.43 trillion recorded value in 2021.

In 2022, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the Philippines is targeting to become the top creative economy in Asean by 2030. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/07/29/dti-chief-phl-aims-to-become-top-creative-economy-in-asean-by-2030/#google_vignette)