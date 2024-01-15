PSA: Coco oil, pineapple exports fall in Jan-Nov

Earnings from the country’s agri export winners, including coconut oil and pineapple, declined in January to November 2023, according to preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Import and export statistics published by the PSA last week indicated that among all the agri and food exports of the Philippines, coconut oil suffered the biggest decline in terms of receipts during the 11-month period.

Earnings from coconut oil, including crude and refined, fell by 46.8 percent to $1.064 billion from the $1.998 billion recorded in the same period in 2022. In November alone, export receipts were down by 27.1 percent.

The drastic decline in earnings from coconut oil was due to the drop in international prices based on data from the World Bank.

According to the world commodities price data compiled by the World Bank, coconut oil in January to December last year averaged $1,075 per metric ton (MT), lower than the $1,635 per MT recorded in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, coconut oil averaged $1,090 per MT, down from the previous year’s $1,147 per MT.

Earnings from desiccated coconut also posted a huge drop during the period at 34.1 percent to $227.62 million, from the previous year’s $345.15 million.

Another coconut-based product that performed poorly in terms of receipts in January to November was activated carbon, as the value of shipments plunged by 33.5 percent to $97.46 million, from $146.47 million recorded in 2022.

As for other agri and food exports of the Philippines, data from the PSA indicated that earnings from pineapple and pineapple products fell by 5.2 percent to $673.83 million in January to November 2023, from the previous year’s $710.67 million.

Receipts from processed food and beverages declined by 5.9 percent to $737.48 million, from $783.94 recorded in 2022.

Processed tropical fruits, another dollar earner, went down by nearly 13 percent to $371.85 million, from $427.08 million posted in 2022.

The PSA also said receipts from tuna shipments slid by 1.1 percent to $337 million from the previous year’s $340.65 million.

The value of natural rubber shipments fell by more than quarter to $116.24 million from the previous year’s $162.03 million, according to the PSA.

The value of Philippine mangoes, abaca fiber, and chilled and fresh shrimps also declined during the 11-month period.

Among all the agricultural and food products exported by the Philippines, copra meal, fresh bananas and products categorized as other agro-based recorded increases.

Earnings from fresh bananas, one of the top agri exports of the Philippines, rose by nearly 10 percent to $1.11 billion in January to November, from the previous year’s $1.012 billion.