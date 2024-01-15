PHL slips in 2023 Govt AI Readiness Index

THE Philippines’s dropped 11 places to rank 65th out of 193 countries in the 2023 edition of Government AI (artificial intelligence) Readiness Index prepared by Oxford Insights.

Nevertheless, Xurpas CEO Joey Gurango told reporters in a recent press briefing there’s a small bright spot in the report as the country scored 51.98 out of the possible 100, significantly higher than the global average of 44.94. “The index provides valuable insights for effective and responsible AI integration into public services which includes 39 indicators across 10 dimensions,” said Gurango.

These make up three pillars,

namely, government, technology, data and infrastructure. Government posted a score of 65.43 while Technology, Data and infrastructure achieved 34.38 and 56.13, respectively.

Nonetheless, the Philippines has to mount an herculean effort to keep pace with its Asia Pacific neighbors. In the 2023 Asia Pacific Readiness Index done by customer relationship management company Salesforce, the country ranked last in overall AI readiness among 12 countries assessed across the Asia-Pacific region. It scored 35.7 out of 100.

The study looked at factors such as digital evolution, digital governance, the number of AI startups, and human capital to determine each country’s overall score. Gurango said there is no doubt that AI can be a great tool in transforming business as it can solve problems and provide an edge against competition.

However, Gurango cautioned, it is easier said than done. “But there is a process to implementing AI, and that process has challenges; Philippine companies— both small and large— have a long way to go,” Gurango pointed out.

Durango said the Philippines must first pursue digitalization in all levels before fully deploying AI. “Spreadsheets have to go,” he said.

“You have to build the data bases as the first step,”he added.

It has been reported that businesses that have successfully leveraged AI saw the biggest gains in productivity. A report from the Nielsen Norman Group referred to a study conducted in 2023 which showed that AI can potentially improve employee performance by at least 66 percent.

“Artificial Intelligence [AI] is unlocking the potential of industries around the globe, and to stay competitive, Philippine businesses need to seriously consider how they can integrate AI into their operations as well as train their workforce to adapt these new innovations,” said Fernando Jude Garcia, Xurpas Chief Technology Officer and General Manager, of its new artificial intelligence and data science unit, Xurpas AI Lab (XAIL).

Launched late last year, XAIL provides data science and consulting services, along with a range of AI solutions, to help businesses leverage the power of data with AI to solve real-world business problems and unlock opportunities to gain lasting strategic advantage.

As the country has yet to catch up with its neighbors in terms of readiness for AI, Garcia said XAIL sees immense potential for the Philippines not just in terms of being on a par with the rest of the region but also, in taking the lead in a few years’ time. “All it takes is the proper foundational support to ensure the AI adoption is done right. We at XAIL are more than ready to provide exactly that,” continued Garcia. “We won’t stop at just one industry. We want to empower all sectors to lean into AI,” he added.