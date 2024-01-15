PHL hastening construction in Kalayaan, solon says

IN response to China’s extensive artificial island development in the Spratly Archipelago, a vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations said the Philippines is expediting the establishment of transportation infrastructure in the Kalayaan Island Group.

In a statement issued last Sunday, Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos Jr. revealed that the 2024 General Appropriations Law includes a provision of P800 million for the construction of a new shelter port on Lawak Island by the Department of Transportation.

Campos said the allocation is specified in the 2024 Maritime Transportation Infrastructure program. The sum for the Lawak shelter port is itemized in the program, he added.

A shelter port is a facility where boats, including those for fishing, can seek refuge via anchorages with access channels, breakwaters and jetties, among other structures.

Lawak is the second-largest landmass in the Philippine-administered Kalayaan Island Group, which is located in the northeastern section of the Spratly Archipelago.

Campos clarified that the P800 million designated for the shelter port is separate from the P1.5 billion allocated for the expansion of the airport on Pag-Asa Island.

The shelter port and the airport expansion projects give substance to the pledge by House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez to develop the Kalayaan Island Group in a bid to encourage civilian settlements there, the lawmaker added.

With a land area of 7.93 hectares, Lawak is located 157 kilometers east of Pag-Asa, which has a land area of 37.2 hectares. In addition to Pag-asa and Lawak, the Kalayaan Island Group includes the islands of Likas, Parola, Kota, Patag and Panata, as well as the Balagtas Reef, Ayungin Shoal and Rizal Shoal.

The Municipality of Kalayaan was created over the Kalayaan Island Group under the Province of Palawan by virtue of Presidential Decree 1596 issued by President Ferdinand E. Marcos on June 11, 1978.

A sixth-class municipality, Kalayaan is the least populated town in the Philippines, with only 193 residents who all live on Pag-asa, according to the 2020 census. The Kalayaan municipal government is based in Pag-Asa.