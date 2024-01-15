Pacquiao, Elordes honor best of PHL boxing in 2023

FUTURE Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao and the Elorde boxing clan will celebrate the stable’s 24th anniversary on March 25 with the First Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night.

Pacquiao, an eighth time world champion and many time Elorde Fighter of the Year, praised the Elordes’ more than two decades of excellence in honoring Filipino boxers.

“I’m deeply honored to continue the legacy of Flash Elorde, not only in boxing but also for providing hope and inspiration for upcoming and current Filipino boxers, athletes who continuously fight abroad to bring home glory to the Filipino people,” Pacquiao said in a statement.

“Known for their love and appreciation to Filipino boxers which I also do with the MP Promotions, I think the collaboration with the Elordes are going to be huge in the long run not only with boxers but also with other Filipino athletes,” the former senator added.

Liza Elorde said they are also eyeing to recognize outstanding athletes in other sports next year.

“It’s about time to collaborate with [Manny] Pacquiao because he’s the greatest boxer in the new era while dad Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde in the old era,” said Elorde, wife of Johnny Elorde, son of boxing legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

Pacquiao and the Elordes would still focus will give out the prestigious Boxer of the Year, Fight of the Year and Most Promising Boxer awards and will also honor outstanding manager, trainer, referee and judge.

Special Awards will also be given to benefactors, boxing’s most influential people and best amateur fighters.

The annual awards night which began in 2000 will be held at the Okada Manila.