OFW Lounge at NAIA T1 opens, free to access

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) can now access the 24/7 OFW Lounge at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at no cost, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Sunday.

Romualdez emphasized the significance of providing OFWs with a dedicated space, akin to premium lounges for privileged travelers.

“Now, our OFWs have a place to call their own in our airports, similar to premium lounges being enjoyed by privileged travelers,” Romualdez said. “This dedicated space for departing OFWs is now open for their use.”

The initiative is the first of several OFW VIP Lounges planned for international airports in Metro Manila, Clark, Cebu and Davao.

“We aim to reciprocate the dedication of our OFWs to our country: they are our modern-day heroes,” Romualdez said.

Along with OWWA Administrator Arnaldo A. Ignacio and OWWA Deputy Administrator Mary Melanie H. Quiño, the Speaker inspected the OFW Lounge at Terminal 1. A similar space is under way at Terminal 3.

The opening of an OFW lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 has also been advocated by Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Rep. Wilter Y. Palma, who has introduced a bill to this effect.

The Speaker said the use by OFWs of their VIP lounge is free of charge, regardless of what type of air tickets they are holding.

The lounge is patterned after similar spaces run by airlines but only for their business-class and first-class passengers, who are paying twice, three times, or more than economy-class riders, Romualdez added.

He pointed out that OFWs would enjoy the amenities of an airline lounge like an assistance desk, comfortable seating, wi-fi, charging stations, and power outlets; food, including lugaw or porridge; sandwiches; drinks like water, coffee, and juice; biscuits, pastries, eggs, and the like.

“We want to show our deep gratitude and appreciation for our overseas workers for continuing to help our country grow its economy and help their families through their remittances. Making their departure as comfortable as it can be and easing their loneliness is the least we can do for them. We want them to take care of themselves for our country and their families,” Romualdez said.

He added that the OFW Lounge is a joint project of the House of Representatives, OWWA, Department of Migrant Workers and the Manila International Airport Authority.

Romualdez said the space would also include a help desk where workers could seek assistance and answers to their questions or discuss their concerns.

“We also intend the lounge to be a place where our departing kababayan could build or foster camaraderie and share experiences and maybe job prospects,” he said.