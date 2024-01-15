New SBMA chief to bring biz savvy to Subic Freeport

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—A new chairman and administrator has taken over the helm of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), and his management experience and business acumen is expected to spur further growth and drive operational efficiency in this free port, now the home of close to 1,500 foreign and local companies and business establishments.

He is Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, a self-made industrialist who was sworn into office by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday to replace former Pandan, Antique mayor Jonathan D. Tan as SBMA chief.

He was chairman and president of the S.T.A.R. Group of Companies, a major player in integrated supply chain services and port operations, before he was tapped for the Subic job.

This should bode well for the Subic Freeport Zone, a formerUnited States Navy base whose core business asset is its seaport, according to Subic Bay Freeport Chamber of Commerce President Benjamin Antonio III.

He said Aliño’s vast experience in providing strategic leadership and direction to various enterprises and bringing about successful collaborations with industry partners and stakeholders is a big plus in his new role.

Likewise, his successful collaborations with industry partners and stakeholders is also seen to be a plus factor for his new role as head of the Subic agency, just as business locators here pressed for the SBMA to “focus more on streamlining its operations [and] promoting growth, increased economic activity, and trade.”

There are nearly 1,500 foreign and local companies and business establishments doing business in the free port, and SBFCC has members from some two dozen countries around the world.

The 72-year-old Aliño graduated from De La Salle University with a BS mechanical engineering degree and started his career as a sales engineer for Far East Wires and Cables Corp. in 1972, he soon rose to a senior position in the Filinvest Manufacturing Group before joining the Bulk Indenting Services Corp. in 1983 as director for vessel operation.

From there he transitioned to senior positions in various firms involved in trading, cargo handling, and manufacturing—at one time serving as president of Wise and Company, the oldest company in the Philippines.

Aliño’s biggest career move came in 1987 when he, together with San Beda and De La Salle classmate Jose Eduardo “Chito” J. Alarilla, set up Mega Equipment International Corp. (MEIC) for ship brokerage and integrated cargo handling services at the Port of Manila. The firm flourished with major clients like Bounty Fresh Food Inc., Unahco Inc., Pilmico, Bunge Agribusiness Phils. Inc., ADM Philippines, Inc., San Miguel Corp., General Milling Corp., Universal Robina, Republic Flour Mills Inc., Cargill Philippines, and Vitarich.

MEIC’s success paved the way for more successful ventures: Asia Lighterage Corp. (later Ocean Bees, Inc.), which owned and operated barges for transporting grains; Subic Bay Freeport Grain Terminal Services Inc. in 2000; Mega Subic Terminal Services Inc. in 2002; Batangueño Star Port Services Inc. in 2018; and Oro Star Terminal Services Corporation in 2020.

Among these undertakings, Aliño considers Subic Bay Freeport Grain Terminal Services Inc. (Subic Grain) as his flagship project, as it is one of the biggest and most efficient in the country.

The firm, which developed and operates Leyte Wharf terminal here, services nearly half of all importation of the country’s feed requirements through its all-weather grain-handling conveyor system and storage facility with a total capacity of over 250,000 metric tons, thus helping ignite Subic’s rise as one of the country’s best port areas.

Aside from his achievements in port operations, Aliño was variously involved as director and/or partner in other business venture in supply chain, power and energy, construction, industrial trading, entertainment and tourism, and served as chairman of the Subic Bay Yacht Club in 2015 to 2018 and in 2023.

Aliño also remains active in civic and non-government organizations like the Marinducare Foundation, a group providing livelihood and civic assistance to poor communities in Marinduque, the hometown of his parents.