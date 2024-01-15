MGen optimistic of reaching RE goal before 2030—exec

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), the power generation business of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), is optimistic that it would achieve its target renewable energy (RE) portfolio of 1,500 megawatts (MW) before 2030.

“Our target is 1,500 MW of RE by 2030, but it can be earlier. It depends on when the other projects will start,” said MGen Chief Operating Officer Dominador Camu Jr. “But we have a lot in our pipeline that will meet at least 1,500 MW.”

MGen has earmarked P18 billion to accelerate its RE buildout. The investment will cover over 2 gigawatts of gross RE capacity from solar and wind projects. The investment will also include battery energy storage systems (BESS).

MGen, through its renewable energy unit MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), currently has an RE portfolio that includes the 55MWac BulacanSol solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan in partnership with Powersource Energy Holdings Corp.; the 68MWac solar farm in Currimao, Ilocos Norte with Vena Energy’s Pasuquin Energy Holdings Inc., and the PH Renewables Inc.’s (PHRI) 75MWac solar farm in Baras, Rizal with Mitsui & Co.’s Mit-Renewables Power Corp.

Camu also said the company is processing its application for an environmental clearance to convert its coal project to gas.

Atimonan One Energy, Inc. (A1E), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGen, proposed that the 1,280MW natural gas-fired combined cycle gas turbine power plant be constructed in two phases. Each phase will consist of 2 x 600 MW capacities.

Phase 1 is targeted to begin construction within the third quarter and to be completed by the first quarter of 2026. Phase 2 is targeted to be completed three years thereafter. The proposed project of A1E is estimated to cost about P175 billion.

“We have very exciting plans for generation because we have a lot of projects lined up. Although they will not be completed by 2024, but the construction and the pipeline is continuing to be filled up,” said Camu.

“These already include solar and wind. There are a lot of things we are working on that will hopefully contribute to the sustainability program of the government.”

Image credits: www.meralcopowergen.com.ph





