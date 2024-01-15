Meralco energizes community via OMF

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has energized a community in Barangay Sangandaan in Quezon City through the household electrification program of its social development arm, One Meralco Foundation (OMF).

Since its inception in 2011, over 70,000 low-income households have already benefitted from OMF’s community electrification program within Meralco’s franchise area.

In parallel, close to 300 off-grid public schools in far-flung areas across the Philippines now have access to sustainable electric service through the Foundation’s school electrification program. OMF has likewise recently included rural health centers, agriculture and livelihood facilities, and water access in the said program.

Through the program, OMF covered the cost of the installation of individual service entrance for the meter and helped facilitate, together with the local government and the Meralco Balintawak Business Center, the processing of pertinent permits such as the certificate of final electrical inspection.

The company has likewise upgraded the distribution facilities in the area to accommodate the additional electric services.

Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer and OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao said bringing the benefits of electrification to Filipinos living in unserved and underserved areas is what makes the foundation’s programs and initiatives “more meaningful and significant.”

“Empowering communities through provision of access to electric service has always been one of the keystone advocacies of One Meralco Foundation. With the government’s push towards inclusive and collective prosperity, we will remain steadfast to our commitment to actively support this national goal through our community electrification program,” Tarayao said.