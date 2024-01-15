Inflation ‘topmost’ problem? Not surprising–think tank

WITH price levels still prohibitive for the poorest Filipinos, Global Source Partners said it is not surprising that inflation remains the “topmost problem” in the Philippines.

In a brief, Global Source Partners country analyst and former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said this in light of the results of the recent Pulse Asia Survey.

The results showed controlling inflation was the most urgent national concern, followed by increasing the pay of workers, creating more jobs, reducing poverty, and fighting graft and corruption in government.

“Most important, the respondents could still be focusing on

absolute price levels. While inflation is showing some easing, price levels continue to be prohibitive especially for the lowest 30 percent of all income households,” Guinigundo said.

The inflation experienced by the Bottom 30 percent of Income Households remains higher than All Income Households at 5 percent in December 2023 and 6.7 percent in the full year of 2023, the highest since 2008 when inflation was at 13.6 percent.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed inflation for All Income Households was at 3.9 percent in December 2023 and 6 percent in the full year of 2023.

Guinigundo said inflation remained high because of high rice prices which, PSA data showed, increased 19.6 percent in December 2023.

“With rice being the staple food of most Filipinos, movements in its price significantly affect consumers’ views of the government’s ability to control inflation. The same dynamics could have been driven by selected basic items like onions and garlic, and key fuel prices,” Guinigundo said.

“Inflation, no matter how much it establishes a downtrend, could have limited influence on their behavior. They could be more attentive to just a few items. This is very true for Filipinos who are attentive to price movements of basic commodities including rice, meat, fuel and utilities,” he also said.

Earlier, in the Consumer Price Index for all income households, rice prices had a weight of 8.9 percent, while for the Bottom 30 percent of income households, it was higher at 17.9 percent.

The PSA said the average price of regular milled rice reached P46.50 per kilo, while well-milled rice averaged P51.99 per kilo. Special rice averaged P63.08 per kilo during the period.

Given the recent increase in rice prices, the PSA said it’s possible that the rice prices could remain elevated until August 2024.

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan also raised concerns regarding the elevated rice prices in December 2023.

The Neda chief pointed out that rice prices also contributed 1.7 percentage points (ppt) to the inflation rate for all income households.

Balisacan emphasized the importance of Executive Order No. 50, which extended the Most Favored Nation (MFN) reduced tariff rates for key agricultural commodities like pork, corn, and rice to ensure sufficient food supply for Filipinos and prevent spikes in prices of these commodities.