Govt to hold CSP for microgrids

The Department of Energy (DOE) will launch this year the second competitive bidding for the microgrid system providers (MGSP).

While the agency has yet to complete the first round of competitive selection process (CSP) for MGSP, DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said the target is to conduct this every year.

“We still have to complete the first CSP process for the MGSP. We are in the process of evaluating the offers we received. Upon completion of those processes, then we will start processing of the second round. Hopefully, the next bidding will be this year because our target is to have a CSP annually,” Marasigan said.

The DOE earlier prequalified nine power firms. These are DMCI Power Corp., Smart Power Solutions Corp., Alternative Power Resources Holdings Inc., MSpectrum, Inc., Maharlika Clean Power Holdings Corp., Powersource OEG Services, Inc., One Renewable Energy Enterprise Inc., FP Island Energy Corp., and Vivant Energy Corp.

The first auction is expected to benefit a total of 15,645 households.

“We have to consider our experience during the conduct of first CSP because we have to evaluate ourselves also as to why we received these offers only? Why not all? One of the main reasons we received is lack of time for the proponents to come up with a complete study on the target areas,” Marasigan said.

The DOE will revisit the terms of reference, he said. “If what is lacking is time, data and information then we have to address those. It may call for some amendments in the terms of reference we used in the first CSP.”

Republic Act (RA) 11646, or the Microgrid Systems Act of 2022, mandates the conduct of a CSP before an MGSP can serve off-grid areas. The MGSP need not obtain a franchise from Congress. However, the MGSP needs to apply for an authority to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The DOE earlier identified 98 unserved and underserved areas clustered into 49 lots situated in remote areas of the country. These far-flung or remote areas have the presence of economic activities that require the much-needed electricity services.