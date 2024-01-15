Globe blocks 5.48B spam, scam messages in 2023

Globe Telecom Inc. recorded 5.48 billion spam and scam messages that were blocked by its network last year.

The company said the figures doubled from 2.7 billion in 2022, reflecting the effectiveness of Globe’s stringent measures against cyber threats even as fraudsters evolved their scam tactics.

In a bid to further eliminate scam-linked SIMs, Globe said it has implemented an improved validation process of SIM registration data.

Anton Bonifacio, Globe Chief Information Security Officer, said the continuing prevalence of scam and spam messages could be linked to either black market SIMs registered under false identities or legitimate SIMs repurposed for criminal use.

This move aims to identify and neutralize threats—where even validly registered SIMs can become tools for illicit activities—through thorough post-registration validation efforts.

“These scam messages that continue to spread could be from SIMs obtained in the black market with false identities or else legitimate SIMs used as mules.

There is a market for selling or loaning legitimately registered SIMs that could be used as mules in criminal activity. Our hope is that with the validation process of SIM registration data through our upgraded platform, we will be able to deactivate these scam-linked SIMs,” Bonifacio said.

With its enhanced SIM registration platform, Globe is able to verify SIM registration data in as fast as 24 hours. The process is ongoing, and Globe aims to complete validation of over 61.4 million registered users by the end of 2024.

Globe reiterates its call on the public to remain vigilant and to never respond to or engage with unknown callers and SMS senders, and install spam filters in their mobile devices, if such feature is available.

Last Friday, Globe reported that it has deactivated and blacklisted last year a total of 220,669 SIMs, majority of which are competitor SIMs.

Globe deactivated 7,521 of its own SIMs for spam in 2023, fewer than the 20,226 Globe SIMs in 2022. It blocked 213,148 SIMs from other mobile providers, a significant increase from 35,333 in 2022.

“We are constantly evolving our strategies and technologies to stay ahead of threats and ensure the highest level of security and trust in our services,” added Bonifacio.

Globe has invested heavily in detection and blocking systems. The company spent $20 million to beef up its Security Operations Center, which operates round-the-clock to filter out unwanted messages from both international and domestic sources.